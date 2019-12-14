November monsoons put a spanner in the works

There and then I promised myself that I would do everything in my power not to allow myself become a victim of the circumstances in which I found myself.

At the end of September, with all my grass finished cattle still unsold and no replacement store bought in, I remembered the words of my old teacher.

The teacher, who happened to be quite a formidable Jesuit noticed this immediately and perhaps not being aware of the nature of the news I had just received immediately ordered me back to my usual seat, saying that I should never allow myself to become a victim of circumstance.

Obviously my first problem was how I was going to prevent cattle which I would normally start selling in early August from losing condition as the weather began to take an unfortunate turn for the worst?

Luckily, I got a load or two away fairly soon after the end of the protests. However, the situation rapidly deteriorated and when I found myself in late October with still more than half of my cattle waiting to be sold I knew I had a really serious problem on my hands..

As I had some grass still left on a few paddocks, I immediately reduced the number of cattle in these areas and rationed the remaining grass out to them as best I could.

'Housing' my finished cattle was not an option at that time as it would have meant that they could lose condition as they adjusted to being indoors.

It was also becoming quite obvious that the rest of my grass finished cattle would need supplementary feeding if they were to maintain their condition while remaining out in fields which at that stage were becoming very wet and bare.

I decided that the best thing I could do was to was to divide them into small groups of 12 or 14 and start feeding them silage in the field. I fed each lot a full grab of silage every morning which I spread around the very wet fields in small heaps.

It appeared to have been working quite well, until the arrival of the November 'monsoons' which really succeeded in putting a spanner in the works. As a result I was reluctantly forced to move some of my finished cattle indoors. This has meant that some of my bought-in store cattle still remain outside.

As we now move into December, with many finished cattle still waiting to go, I am beginning to feel an increasing sense of frustration and annoyance with myself.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that I have after all allowed myself fall victim to the circumstances imposed on me by the protesters. My old teacher must now be looking down on me with quite a wry smile on his face.

There are many stages involved between producing a calf and ending up with a finished beef animal, all of which are of course equally important.

So I still struggle to understand why beef finishers were the ones specifically picked out to be sacrificed by the organisers of the protests.

The fact that I am one of a small group of beef farmers who still rely on the farm for a living makes my situation far more vulnerable than if I or my spouse had an off farm job.

It is understandable that established farming organisations - in a panic to conceal their decades of failure and neglect - over-reacted and jumped on the protesters' 'bandwagon' without thinking of the obvious consequences it would have for their members. It is, however, very difficult to see how these people can now speak with any semblance of authority or credibility for the interests of farmers who finish cattle, in the reconvened Beef Task Force.

Blockades

A friend of mine summed it all up very well recently when he ruefully suggested that if the beef processing sector had wanted to make sure of a constant supply of cheap cattle this back-end, they couldn't have done a better job than that done by the people who blocked the factory gates.

Overall in regard to 2019, I still don't have either the information or indeed the heart to get into comparisons with other years. This is something which I would normally cover in my December column. However, it will have to wait for another day.

Anyway, enough of that, we must not forget the time of year it is. Christmas is fast approaching and as this is my last article of the year I would like to wish all our loyal readers a very happy Christmas and a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

I would also like to say a special word of thanks to all those who took the trouble to contact me with kind remarks about some of my recent articles.

