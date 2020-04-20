Northwest herds hit hardest by liver fluke

Cattle in the northwest have the highest incidence of liver fluke in the country, an Animal Health Ireland (AHI) study has found.

Leitrim, Donegal, Longford, Sligo and Monaghan are the counties with the highest levels of liver fluke, ranging from 7.4pc to 11.5pc of cattle presented for slaughter.

Nationally, on average 1.6pc of animals had live liver fluke at slaughter, and 7.6pc had liver damage due to liver fluke.

Over 195,000 animals from 12,400 herds have been checked in 2020 as part of the Beef HealthCheck programme.

The programme has developed tools to assist farmers and vets to control losses due to liver fluke and pneumonia through capture, analysis and reporting of abattoir data from post-mortem meat inspections.

Of the animals recorded this year, 71pc were beef breeds, with 38pc steers, 35pc heifers, 12pc young bulls and the remainder cows and bulls.

Abscesses were seen in 3.8pc of animals, and pneumonia in 1pc of animals.

According to the AHI, animals younger than 30 months old tended to have lower levels of live liver fluke (1.3pc) compared to older animals (2.4pc), as well as lower levels of fluke damage - 4.4pc compared to 16pc.

So far this year, 1,360 herds (11pc) have had at least one animal with live fluke seen at slaughter.

Meanwhile, a pilot study carried out in northwest Donegal has found that samples from eight out of 10 sheep flocks had liver fluke.

The study was a collaborative effort between the local INHFA branch, Teagasc and Mulroy Veterinary.

Teagasc sheep specialist Shane McHugh said the survey showed that many farmers were not aware that they had problems with liver fluke.

"Unless you do faecal sampling, you don't know if you have a liver fluke problem," he said.

Kieran Marley of Mulroy Veterinary in Stranorlar and Milford said it was vital for flock owners to target the dosing regime for either mature or immature fluke, and to alternate active ingredients.

Seanie Boyle of INHFA in Donegal northwest said the aim of the study was to establish if there was a problem with liver fluke in the area, and to then build a dosing programme around the findings.

Indo Farming