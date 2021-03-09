‘No point pretending taskforce is progressing beef sector’ – McCormack

There is “no point in pretending” that the Beef Taskforce is achieving “the kind of significant progress or breakthrough” needed to bolster beef farm incomes, it has been stated.

Speaking after today’s eighth taskforce meeting, ICMSA president Pat McCormack did not mince his words on the roundtable engagement with the sector’s stakeholders.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Mr McCormack said: “We always try and engage constructively, but there’s no point in pretending that we’re any closer to the kind of meaningful changes that need to be made, and could be made, with the right commitment.

"For example, proposals around reviewing the quality-payment system grid – which we’ve been calling for since the day after the grid was introduced.

"That review should be concentrated on two things: remedying the year-on-year losses inflicted on farmers by the grid since it was introduced, and identifying already obvious consumer trends in beef consumption and pulling back from those in terms of processing and producing beef.

"Any review has to look ‘down the line’ five years and not just at the here and now,” he said.

A commitment that the long-awaited appointment of the National Food Ombudsman will possess enforcement powers is another redline for farmers.

"No-one has any faith in vague ‘recommendations’ or ‘reports’ at this stage,” the ICMSA leader said.

Price gap

Similar views were subsequently shared by other farm organisations with IFA demanding “urgent action” on the establishment of office of the ombudsman; and ICSA demanding that the taskforce must “get to the bottom” of recent beef price cuts.

The associations were also highly critical of draft reports by Grant Thornton on the value of Irish beef throughout the chain.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “The commitment from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to provide more powers to the office in primary legislation is welcome and important.

“The lack of regulatory and oversight powers to bring full transparency to the beef supply chain was very evident at today’s meeting.

"Grant Thornton informed the taskforce that it doesn’t have the authority to access the information needed to provide a detailed appraisal of the value of Irish beef from the farm to the consumer.

"The minister must now come forward with the primary legislation that allows the office of the ombudsman to provide this information.”

ICSA Beef Committee chairman Edmund Graham insisted that the management of the main beef processors should be asked to attend the next meeting of the taskforce to explain the price cut in February and this was agreed.

“I believe that imports of beef have aided and abetted the factories in cutting price and I want full information about just exactly what is going on. The Department said that information should be available in the coming weeks,” Mr Graham said.

Today’s taskforce meeting also saw a presentation from Bord Bia which, according to ICSA, showed that Irish price is falling far behind the equivalent prices in the UK and continental Europe.

"The gap between the Irish composite price and the EU composite price has now worsened by 14c/kg.

"Irish beef price should have improved to reflect increased value of sterling relative to the euro since Christmas. Sterling is 6pc stronger since Christmas, but there is no sign of this in the beef price here,” said Mr Graham.

Meanwhile, Macra na Feirme’s president Thomas Duffy also stated that “large questions” remain for farmers on the future of the beef industry.

"The recent cuts to beef prices for winter finishers is clearly not justified when looking at the Bord Bia price tracker. The question of market preference for bull beef remains virtually unanswered in the latest report by Grant Thornton.

"Under 16-month grass-fed Irish beef bulls are essential to both meet climate ambitions and to protect the Irish suckler sector. Consumer preference is often blamed, but there is little evidence of this in the report,” he said.

Explanation

In his opening address to the taskforce Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue urged Meat Industry Ireland to improve communications with farmers on price changes.

"Obviously, prices will be subject to market volatility and this is outside our control to a large extent, but there are elements where certainty can be provided.

"The meat industry needs to be aware that changing these parameters abruptly is very disruptive for farmer suppliers.

"I would like to see the industry communicating more effectively with farmer suppliers, and providing more certainty and continuity in relation to these issues."

Following severe disappointment expressed by farmer representatives on beef prices over the last month, and unhappiness with the explanation provided by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) at the forum, taskforce chairman Michael Dowling asked MII to “convey this message clearly to their members”.

The minister also acknowledged work that has been done to date “on progressing” the implementation of the actions under the Beef Sector Agreement 2019.

Three market transparency studies commissioned by the Department are expected to be completed soon, while the minister also said the new office of the National Food Ombudsman will be established later this year – and will have a specific remit in relation to price reporting and analysis.

Teagasc also presented on a scoping exercise carried out in relation to a cuts-based pricing concept, this presentation is said to have been received with interest by taskforce members.

