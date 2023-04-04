No plans for suckler PGI, despite ‘good progress’ on brand

Bord Bia has no plans to apply for a Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for Irish suckler beef, despite Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue reporting “good progress” towards the development of a suckler brand.

A Suckler Brand Development Oversight Group was established after being agreed upon by stakeholders at Beef Taskforce meetings in September and October 2020.

The group was to oversee and advise on the creation and implementation of a distinct brand for suckler beef to be led by Bord Bia.

Responding to a question by Social Democrats Leader Holly Cairns, Minister McConalogue said the group has met five times, with Bord Bia’s expenditure on the project to December 2022 amounting to €790,000, while €800,000 has been allocated for the project in 2023.

Despite “delays” arising from the pandemic, the Minister said “good progress” had been made on the initiative, including a review of the opportunity for suckler beef based on research across a number of key European markets.

He said an approach to implementing the brand proposition communications across the markets had been shared within the Oversight Group and Bord Bia is working with the sector in terms of bringing the Irish suckler beef proposition to market.

He also said Bord Bia had developed a collection of bespoke suckler videos and photography, shot on farms in the summer of 2022, and is currently developing Irish suckler beef communications materials for consumer audiences. However, an application for a suckler PGI is not under consideration by Bord Bia at present.

Read More

It comes after Ireland submitted an application for a PGI for Irish Grass-Fed Beef in July of last year. However, there had been calls for a distinct suckler brand PGI to be made.

Speaking at a recent hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said the Grass-Fed Brand is currently under consideration by the European Commission.

However, he also said Bord Bia has yet to have any indication as to when the process will conclude.

Also speaking at the hearing, Sinn Féin Agriculture Spokesperson Matt Carthy said there had been criticism of the scope of the (Grass-fed) brand in that it is too broad.

​“It will cover, I think, 90pc (of Irish beef), which is very peculiar for a PGI brand. It is not what was sought for a long number of years. There has long been a demand for a suckler brand, a suckler PGI, such that we could promote the premier product that comes from Irish farms, which is Irish suckler beef.”

Responding, John Murray, Bord Bia’s Director of Meat, Food and Beverages, said the scope of the brand, “as we understand it from our estimates”, will only take in probably 60pc to maybe 65pc of animals and that a larger proportion of suckler animals would be accounted for in that 65pc.

When asked if there are any conversations taking place with regard to making an application for a suckler PGI, Murray said: “Not at this time.”