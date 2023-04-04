Farming

Farming

No plans for suckler PGI, despite ‘good progress’ on brand

The Irish grass-fed beef brand has been criticised as being too broad. Image: Getty Images Expand

The Irish grass-fed beef brand has been criticised as being too broad. Image: Getty Images

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Bord Bia has no plans to apply for a Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for Irish suckler beef, despite Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue reporting “good progress” towards the development of a suckler brand.

A Suckler Brand Development Oversight Group was established after being agreed upon by stakeholders at Beef Taskforce meetings in September and October 2020.

