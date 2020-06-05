Farming

No evidence of pricing ‘cartel’ in beef industry – Competition Authority

The CCPC also found no evidence to show that the criteria applied by beef processors for the payment of “in-spec” bonuses breaches competition law.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

There is insufficient evidence of a breach of competition law in the beef sector to warrant action at this time, Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said.

Information showing that beef processors charge similar prices does not, in itself, constitute evidence that a cartel is in existence and despite considerable engagement with various beef industry stakeholders, the CCPC has said it found no evidence of a cartel agreement between beef processors in the State.

It has written to over 200 individuals, including the Independent Farmers of Ireland, the Beef Plan Movement, and the Irish Farmers Association, regarding the outcome of an extensive examination of reported issues within the beef sector.