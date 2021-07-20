‘No calf is better than a sick calf’: Dairy calf-to-beef farmers urged to review purchases

There has been an increased in dairy calf to beef systems this spring. Stock image.

New dairy calf-to-beef farmers are being advised to review their calf purchases and warned “it is better to have no calf than a sick calf”.

New entrants to the sector have also been warned against buying calves with low or negative carcase-weight traits due to the use of short gestation bulls on dairy farms.

It comes as recent figures from Bord Bia highlighted a sharp rise in the number of male cattle on Irish farms, with much of the increase attributed to the retention of the expanding dairy herd’s bull calves in Ireland with live calf exports significantly down on 2019 levels.