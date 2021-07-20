‘No calf is better than a sick calf’: Dairy calf-to-beef farmers urged to review purchases

Premium
New dairy calf-to-beef farmers are being advised to review their calf purchases and warned “it is better to have no calf than a sick calf”.
New entrants to the sector have also been warned against buying calves with low or negative carcase-weight traits due to the use of short gestation bulls on dairy farms.
It comes as recent figures from Bord Bia highlighted a sharp rise in the number of male cattle on Irish farms, with much of the increase attributed to the retention of the expanding dairy herd’s bull calves in Ireland with live calf exports significantly down on 2019 levels.
Teagasc Drystock Advisor Colm Kelly said increased interest in calf-rearing systems this spring was driven by positive research results on profitability and more people working from home due to the pandemic.
However, in a recent paper, Mr Kelly warned the new entrants’ purchasing practices can “make or break the entire calf-rearing system” and “it is a long painful wait watching bad decisions work their way through the cycle”. He said purchasing from multiple source herds seems to be a factor in disease breakdowns.
“I would advise clients to approach dairy farmers with calves to sell directly and to try to source all calves from as few dairy farms as possible,” he said. “This avoids mixing, stress through a mart and prolonged transport.
“When you visit a farm, look not only at the calves offered for sale, but all calves in the yard.
“Do not be slow to walk away where there appears to be scour, naval or pneumonia issues, even if the calves for sale appear healthy. It is better have no calf than a sick calf.”
Mr Kelly also highlighted a “mismatch in priorities” between buyer and seller at present and carcase potential of the calves important factors farmers should consider.
“It makes perfect sense for a dairy farmer to select on calving ease and short gestation as priority traits,” he said. “The issue is that there are bulls meeting this criteria that happen to have low or negative carcase weight traits.”
Pricing is another hurdle, Kelly said, adding that it has been shown to have a significant impact on end margin.
"Buying at the right price is difficult. A key skill that is developed more through trial and error is finding value in the marketplace. Again parentage due diligence is important as I have seen incidents in the past where Holstein Friesian bull prices were paid for what turned out to have a significant percentage Jersey ancestry," he said.