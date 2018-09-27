Farm Ireland
New test for liver fluke could allow farmers test at home

Margaret Donnelly

A new testing method for liver fluke, which would allow farmers test their own cattle without having to send samples away, is current being trialed.

The UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has been working alongside Tessa Walsh, a PhD student from the University of Liverpool, to develop an easy-to-use testing kit.

Designed for farmers, the test allows them to pin point which of their livestock require treatment without having to send samples to the lab. Once available, this will reduce resistance, cut costs and lead to more targeted treatment.

Liver fluke, a common parasite, which is growing in prevalence across the UK, is having significant implications for the productivity of the UK’s cattle and sheep sectors.

This stealth pest leads to anaemia, weight loss and failure to thrive. Even when the disease is not immediately evident, infections of liver fluke can result in significant losses in production.

The current methods for testing liver fluke are both costly and time consuming, with farmers having to send samples to a laboratory for testing and waiting several days for results.

The window within which treatment is effective is short, leaving farmers a very small period of time to administer it. As a result, many farmers end up blanket treating their cattle and sheep, leading to growing resistance to the common treatments.

A recent study suggested that resistance to the most widely used drug, triclabendazole, is present in all parts of the UK, the researchers say.

The PhD project, which has been funded by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is currently in the prototype stage, but early trials are showing promise, according to the researchers.

“Despite having a dynamic and innovative agricultural sector with tremendous potential, these parasites have been causing havoc for farmers up and down the country,” said Richard Laverick, Chief Technical Officer at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

“However, access to testing kits on farms will revolutionise the treatment process, in turn boosting productivity in milk, beef and lamb production.”

New calf feeder designed to feed two different milk replacers and up...