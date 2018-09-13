Farm Ireland
New player making waves in beef breeding

Bullbank's Aberdeen Angus bull.
Bullbank's Aberdeen Angus bull.
Siobhan English

Seamus Nagle knows a thing or two about bovine genetics, so much so that his fledgling company BullBank is quickly making its mark on the beef industry.

In business since last May, BullBank now offers semen from five high-quality bulls, with others to be soon added to the list.

“Genetics has always been my primary interest — this is where I want to be,” said the UCD animal science graduate.

Coming from a farming background in his native Clare was always going to be an advantage, and Seamus also has experience in business having worked at home with the family agri-tourism enterprise, Doolin Pitch & Putt.

However, it was the 18 months spent with Dunmasc Genetics as a national sales manager, specialising in semen sales, that prompted Seamus to take the plunge and go out on his own.

“I felt there was definitely room for a small company to offer some of the best genetics available to farmers,” he said. “I can stand over each animal 100pc.”

In addition, Seamus has ample experience to advise farmers on ‘star ratings’, as well as back-breeding before any choice is made. “There are approximately 1.4 million dairy cows in Ireland and one million sucklers. Some 5,000 farmers have AI licenced tanks in Ireland and I can supply straws to other technicians, so the market is there.”

Seamus says there has been a lot of work involved to get the five bulls on his books, but he is more than happy with his choice.

“The bulls I advertise are not available anywhere else, which makes my business unique. The bulls I use are either from Ireland or the UK. At the end of the day you can have a lot of bulls, but not quality. My customers are assured to get the best genetics.”

These include the Aberdeen Angus bull, Dillon New Holland, who was placed third in the Aldi All-Ireland Irish Angus Bull Finals last year.

Also popular is the Charolais Clenagh Lyle ET, a junior male champion and top-priced bull (€13,000) at the 2016 Christmas Cracker Show & Sale. He carries a five-star terminal index of €144, a five-star replacement index of €80 and a calving figure of 6.9pc.  

