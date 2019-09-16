New initiatives: How the agreement will work

Under the deal, beef producers will benefit from an immediate increase in a range of bonuses, including:

  • The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months, which meet all non-age-related existing in-spec criteria;
  • An increase of two-thirds in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers, from 12c/kg to 20c/kg;
  • The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under 30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+, which currently do not qualify for any bonus;
  • The in-spec 70-day residency requirement for cattle on farmers holdings will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm;
  • Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model based on cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator;
  • An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc. The first stage of the review, which will be a desktop analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, is to be completed by the end of October.

The Minister for Agriculture has also committed to the establishment of a beef market taskforce, while other initiatives agreed aim at improving information along the supply chain, including an independent review of market and customer requirements, and examination of the price composition of the total value of the animal. Bord Bia has been tasked with further intensifying its promotional activity for Irish beef across EU markets and China.

