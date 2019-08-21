New figures reveal extent of beef price collapse

Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Top-quality steers, heifers and cull cows have taken the greatest price hit over the past 12 months, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

The comparison of Department figures for weights and price returns from factories for early to mid-August 2018, versus the same period for 2019, shows the extent of this summer's price collapse among cattle.

Looking at individual conformation, not overall category averages classes (which gives a more accurate reflection of the realities as farmers experience them) shows that the biggest losers among the steers, heifers and cull cows have been those catle at the top end of the conformation spectrum.

U3 steers were back €167/hd on 2018, with the R3 bullock down €152/hd. U3 heifers are back €145/hd, with R3 heifers down €131/hd. The R grade cull cow fares a little better, shedding only €90/hd.

On the bull side, U3 and R3 bulls have dropped by €163 and €137/hd respectively, with O3s down €134/hd. The P+3 bull is the hardest hit of any category of animal - back €185/hd.

Those with poor Friesian stock that fell into the P-grade section were sent a clear message this year by the factories: 'We don't want them, and if we do take them it'll be on our terms and at our price.'

That price in this study was €3.22/kg, just above the R-grade cull cow. The P+3 bullock is also at €3.22/kg.

While these figures underline the realities of how much money has been shed by those in the prime beef-fattening game between early August 2018 and now - €121-167/hd among the bullocks, €58-145/hd for the heifers and €134-185hd among the bulls - a fall of just €47-90/hd among the cows must surely tell us something about the actual markets our processors supply.

The conformation grades chosen for steers and heifers were U3, R3, O3 and P3, with further refinements included among the cull cows and young bulls. The maths for the factories is quite simple: supply versus demand equals price paid to the farmer less an operating margin.

Is what we've seen this spring and summer the reality?

After countless years of EU-sponsored, below-cost farm production bolstered by subsidies, is Irish beef really not held in any higher regard by consumers than when we were dependent on Russia or North African markets to bail us out?

Is it still a commodity product?

