New beef bonuses have delivered €13m boost for farmers - Bord Bia

New bonuses agreed between farmers and processors at the Beef Taskforce last September boosted finishers returns by €13m between October and March, according to new figures from Bord Bia.

The bonuses were introduced following several weeks of farmer unrest in August and September last year.

The protests, initially organised by the Beef Plan Movement and continued into the autumn and winter by 'individual' farmers' groups, saw meat plants agree to the bonuses which farm organisations claimed would be worth €24m to farmers annually.

The figures released by Bord Bia are based on Department of Agriculture data for the last three months of 2019 and the first three months of 2020.

They were released following a request by ICMSA livestock chairman Des Morrison for clarity on how the new bonuses payment structure was performing.

In their payment calculations, Bord Bia assumes an average carcase weight of 358kgs for bullocks and 315kgs for heifers with these figures based on Department of Agriculture averages for 2019.

Seen by many as one of the major achievements, the inclusion of a 12c/kg bonus payment on O minus and 4+ fat scores on the QPS grid has resulted over the last six months in 36,211 steers receiving a total of €1,555,624. This equates to approximately €43/hd on top of their grid payment. Meanwhile, O- and 4+ heifers benefitted to the tune of €37.80/hd or €1,321,110.

Another major step forward that flowed from the beef task force agreement was the acceptance that stock from 30-36mths would in future receive a quality payment of 8c/kg. With 49,359 bullocks and 21,983 heifers qualifying for this new payment over the last six months and using the same average weights as a guide, QPS bonus payments for 30-36mth bullocks are estimated at €1,413,642 - €28.64/hd with heifers benefitting to the tune of €553,972 - €25.20/hd.

Lifting the existing 12c/kg QPS bonus to 20c/kg for under 30 month bullocks, outside of those grading O- or fat score 4+, saw their average bonus rise from €42.42/hd to €71.06/hd, on the strength of that extra 8c/kg. QPS bonuses on under 30-month heifers rose from €37.80/hd to €63/hd.

The total value of Bord Bia QPS bonus payments over the period is estimated to be €25,616,028.

ICMSA livestock chairman Des Morrison, who requested the QPS bonus payment breakdown, from Bord Bia told the Farming Independent.

"The new bonus payments are absolutely welcome and long overdue especially those made on O minus dairy stock.

However, he said the collapse in the factory base price had stolen the benefit.

"It's a bitter thing but those fattening cattle today are still worse off than they were six months ago because base prices are now so poor," Mr Morrison pointed out.

