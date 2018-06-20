Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Movement issues threaten future of livestock B&B

Martin Ryan

Serious issues relating to the operation of livestock B&B, commonly used by hundred of farmers, are now threatening the future of the practice countrywide.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to  The spokesperson for Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, has also confirmed that "the passport/ID card must accompany the bovine animals at all times during movement" and each transfer is recorded as a "movement" for QA criteria.

Farmers and providers of B&B stress that serious issues on the future of the practice remain to be resolved in the interest of both farms providing B&B facilities and those using the service. Farmers point out that the ownership of the animals in B&B issue has arisen from a recent situation where a farmer was "locked" from removing his stock from a B&B facility when the ID cards were withheld because of a difference on another issue.

A spokesperson for Minister Creed has told  A farmer B&B provider said, "The ownership issue has been ripped wide open and needs to be sorted out" warning that unless there is more common sense, "I can see this being the end of B&B which is a service that many farmers require".

Farmers stress that the "movements" issue and 70 day residency rule to qualify for QA criteria at the factories will raise further difficulties for beef finishers who use the B&B system, in meeting the conditions for bonus payment worth an average of about €50/hd.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

New plans unveiled to address shortage of workers in dairy sector
Prices have now stabilised around €6.00-6.10/kg for lamb, with cull ewes on €3.00/kg.

Factories back down on tide of lamb price cuts
Double jobbing: John Heagney runs Cycle Holidays Ireland and is also a farmer

How to live hobby ever after - How do you follow your passion and pay...
Irish Ferries - W. B. Yeats

Stena Line and Irish Ferries targeted in animal rights group bid to halt ‘vital’...

Irish Country Women's Association election vote dispute goes to mediation
The industry has struggled to recover from a 2008 scandal.

China sets out measures to rejuvenate dairy sector

Dairygold and LacPatrick set May milk prices with nearly 2c/L...