Monday 11 February 2019

More cattle exported to Northern Ireland during January

In the last week of January there were 529 prime cattle were exported to Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in local plants which took total imports for January 2019 to 1,398 head.

According to an analysis by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland, the last week of January recorded the largest weekly import of prime cattle from ROI for slaughter in NI plants since early January 2016.

It says with a total prime cattle throughput of 33,421 head in NI during January 2019 imported cattle accounted for 5pc of the total prime cattle kill.

Northern imports of cattle from ROI for direct slaughter last week also included 100 cows which took cow imports during January 2019 to 344 head.

A further 673 cows were imported from GB during January 2019 which takes total cow imports for direct slaughter to 1,017 head.

 In January 2018 combined cow imports for direct slaughter from ROI and GB totalled 800 head.

Direct slaughter imports accounted for 11pc of the total cow kill in NI during January 2019, up from 7pc of cow throughput in January 2018.

While imports for direct slaughter from ROI have increased during January 2019 the number of cattle being imported for further production has continued at low levels.

Cattle imports from ROI and GB for further breeding and production totalled 764 head during January 2019, up slightly from 734 head in January 2018.

A narrower differential in deadweight prices between NI and GB in recent months has resulted in a decline in the number of cattle being exported from NI to mainland GB for direct slaughter during January 2019.

Exports for further breeding and production during January 2019 have also remained low and were similar to previous months.

