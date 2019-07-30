More beef price pressure on way, warn processors

Farmers preparing to escalate protests as losses from price slump hit €4m per week

The beef sector is facing 'extremely challenging market conditions' because of Brexit
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Processors have warned that beef prices could fall further and farmers have ramped up protests at meat factories as the crisis in the sector deepens.

MII (Meat Industry Ireland), which represents processors, says British retailers are increasingly unwilling to confirm orders for the autumn as Brexit uncertainty leaves the market in limbo.

"As Irish processors and exporters seek to establish some forward sales plans with customers, this is being frustrated by the uncertainty attached to the prospect of a no-deal Brexit outcome resulting in an unwillingness by customers to commit," said MII senior director Cormac Healy.

He added that the sector is facing "extremely challenging market conditions" because of Brexit, and maintained that Brexit and the prospect of a no-deal outcome are to blame for weak beef and cattle prices.

Mr Healy said that while processors are "fully cognisant of the frustration of beef producers, protests which disrupt normal business operations and the orderly processing of cattle will do nothing to resolve the challenges in the marketplace".

His comments came as the Beef Plan Movement started a series of protests outside meat factories on Sunday. It is planning to scale up the number of protests this week.

It's understood that vets did not pass some of the protests at meat factories yesterday. We will scale it up as the week goes on and if there is no engagement from the factories, then we stay there," said group chairman Hugh Doyle.

Beef cull

New figures show that the slump in beef prices over the last two months is costing farmers €4m per week.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

And fears are growing that a mass cull of the national beef herd will be a central part of the Government's climate action strategy over the next decade following.

The Government's Climate Change Advisory Council has proposed reducing suckler beef numbers by between 500,000 to 1.5 million while 'protecting' the continued expansion of the dairy sector.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said yesterday that a cull cannot be ruled out if farmers do not embrace measures contained within the Government's Climate Action Plan.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Photo: Liam Burke

Exclusion of dairy farmers from beef support payments – 'Unjust, unfair and...
It has been a challenging market for dairy calves recently

Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club 'over-subscribed'
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

'It's the worst its been for five years' - Beef farmers protest over prices as factories...

3 ways this Cork farmer improved grassland productivity on her beef farm
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
Putting food on the table: Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

John Heney: Beef sector needs change - not more whingeing


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week
The farmer had been fined €2,500.

Farmer who couldn't explain how green diesel got in his van has conviction...
Odds and sods: John Meagher on Clooncullaun Bog, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

John Meagher: 'An afternoon in the bog gets the memory banks fired up...
Stock image

Brexit impasse could see British market left defenceless against a flood of...
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Why Teagasc wants farmers to send them their weeds
There are a number of key steps you can take to ensure regular maintenance

How to keep on pumping up the slurry volumes