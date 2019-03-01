Mobile barber aims to cut beef processors down to size

A former mobile barber is spearheading an initiative to cut beef processors down to size and secure a fair price for farmers.

Joseph Woulfe, who operated a mobile barber shop for about a decade until he lost up to 175 clients through emigration, believes the new Beef Plan has the potential to revitalise rural Ireland.

He used to cut peoples’ hair in a 115 square foot spacious converted bus, which could seat eight people comfortably and also facilitated a waiting room.

With upwards of 700 Clare members joining a growing Beef Plan movement, the 36 year-old Quilty farmer is confident implementing this plan will encourage peers who have left to return home to rural parts of the county.

The small suckler operator is playing a key role in setting up a new beef cooperative that would process, package, brand and sell beef in the domestic and international market.

“I have experience setting up a business and I believe I have the skills that will help get this Beef Plan off the ground. I am well known in West Clare in Ennis having operated the first barber shop in Ennis Mart at the age of 23.

“A lot of people I know emigrated because they didn’t think it was economically viable to stay at home. I love Clare and I want to do something that will put money back in farmers’ pockets and this will in turn revitalise rural Ireland.

“Something has to be done to encourage emigrants to come home. Something has gone amiss as the price of beef has not increased in 20 years and at times is actually decreasing.