Minister urges processors to engage with farmers, as IFA refuses to attend Beef Forum

Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, urged meat processors to engage positively with their farmer suppliers at today's Beef Forum, as the IFA led a protest outside the meeting.

Today's Beef Forum was the 12th and Minister Creed said he acknowledged that ‘this has been a difficult year for the sector in terms of weather and the range of challenges associated with it'.

He urged beef processors to engage positively with their farmer suppliers and said the farmer position in the supply chain must be secured if there is to be a future for the sector.

It comes as IFA led a farmer protest outside the meeting, with ICMSA and ICSA not engaging to support the IFA protest.

The Beef Roundtable included discussions on the potential for producer organisations and the development of new technologies as ways of adding value along the whole supply chain. The Beef Roundtable also heard updates on the new CAP post-2020, and the market outlook for 2019.

peaking to beef farmers, at a protest in Dublin today IFA President Joe Healy said the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed must stop standing 'idly by as beef farming goes down the tubes'.

Farmers outside the department of Agriculture where the Beef Forum was taking place. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA president told protesting farmers that under the Minister’s Chairmanship, the Forum has become a mudguard for inaction.

"It isn’t even a talking shop. Recent meetings have become ‘death by powerpoint’ as farmers get presentation after presentation designed to run down the clock. There is no real engagement on the key issues,” he said.

“The Minister hasn’t lifted a finger while the factories have robbed farmers by systematically cutting cattle prices. At the same time, prices to farmers are rising in our main export market in the UK.”

