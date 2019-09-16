Minister Creed announces reopening of BEAM application facility

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today reopened the online application facility for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).

He also announced that staff from his Department would be available to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications at his Department’s tent at the National Ploughing Championships which start on Tuesday the 17 of September in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

The online application process was opened on the 19 August and had closed on Sunday the 15 of September but the facility has now been reopened and will be available until 5pm on Friday the 20 of September.

Minister Creed stated “I encourage anyone who is eligible to apply to avail of this final opportunity to apply for the scheme. I am happy to facilitate potential applicants at my Department’s tent at the National Ploughing Championships where I will have a dedicated team on site each day to answer any queries potential applicants may have and assist them submit their applications.”

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:

076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc., or

076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every day from now until the BEAM closing date.





Online Editors