Minister calls talks with parties in beef dispute on Monday

A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has confirmed that he will facilitate new talks between all parties in the beef dispute on Monday.

Speaking this morning, the Minister said: “There has been significant engagement with stakeholders throughout the duration of this dispute and I believe that there is now a basis for the renewal of talks between the parties.

"We have reached a point where it is critically important for the future of the sector that stakeholders engage in a spirit of compromise to resolve a dispute that has the potential to inflict long term damage on the sector if it continues.

"It is clear that this can only happen if processors and protesters step back from Court proceedings and illegal blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed.” 

The Minister confirmed that his department would be in touch with stakeholders during the day to make the necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile Meat Industry Ireland stated that if a process of engagement can now be secured by the Minister, MII members will defer further legal proceedings, so that these talks can happen.

"We expect that protest action at the plants will equally be suspended,"a spokesperson for MII said.

"The processing sector has been seriously hampered by protests and blockades in recent weeks which have served no useful purpose but instead have severely impacted domestic and international customers of Irish beef, farmers seeking to deliver factory ready cattle for processing, and meat industry employees across the country.

"For these reasons, processors were forced to take legal action in order to limit the damage being caused to their businesses. While such action was a last resort, it was not a step that companies wished to take or indeed took lightly.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"The injunctions were granted based on the evidence presented of illegal blockades and commercial damages caused to the businesses concerned."

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Beef

Demand: Minister Michael Creed has been forced to extend the deadline for applications. Photo: Arthur Carron

Farmers voting with their feet over Government's support package

Protestors agree to allow Chinese audit of Kepak's Athlegue plant
Stock Image

Details of intimidation of factory workers by beef protesters shared in court
Where’s the beef?: ICSA president Edmond Phelan has advised shoppers to ‘stock up’. Photo: Patrick Browne

Meat factories reject claims country is 'days away' from running out of...
Stock image

Meat factories deny country only ‘days away’ from running out of fresh beef
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Minister yet to hear from new farming body amid calls for talks
Stock image

Beef Protests: TD told he has no right to speak on behalf of protesters in court


Top Stories

Nigel Dodds: DUP chief would welcome all-Ireland food standards. Photo: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Irish Sea border plan for agriculture proposed in secret UK papers
Riding into town: Orla Sheil, from Co Limerick, at the launch of the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Photo: Mark Condren

No 'jolly' this year as the 'two Bs' - Brexit and beef - to dominate...
Mairead McGuinness. Photo: PA

Call for EU competition watchdog to examine EU beef sector
Deceptive: This stream looks clean buts its waters are badly contaminated by farmyard effluent.

Farmyard point sources a hidden factor in waterways pollution says new...
AP)

Future of the CAP: MEPs want to resume work on pre-election reform proposals
Winter oilseed rape

PJ Phelan: So many reasons to grow winter rape
Phil Hogan: Commissioner will attend EU meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

Commission plans bail-outs in countdown to UK no-deal