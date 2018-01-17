Minister announces subsidy for transportation of fodder

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced that he will introduce a subsidy for the transport of fodder to farmers in need.

Speaking yesterday at the IFA AGM in Bluebell, in response to a direct question from the IFA Connacht Regional Chairman Padraic Joyce at the IFA Annual General Meeting in Dublin today, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said he will introduce a subsidy for the transport of fodder to farmers in need.

Padraic Joyce told the Minister he welcomed this development and farmers need to see progress on the matter immediately. It comes as a number of meetings around the country on fodder hear that farmers were looking at paying €50 per round bale of straw, including €15 per bale for transport costs.

IFA Sligo chair JP Crowley said recently that the cost of delivering bales from counties in Munster and Leinster to farms in the north-west is hiking up prices considerably. "The bales are on sale for €35 per round bale of straw but then the cost of delivery from farms in Tipperary, Wexford and Carlow mean that it can come to €50 per bale," he said.