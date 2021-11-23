Meet the Longford woman breeding Highland cattle from the Queen’s herd

Michelle with HRH Hermione, who comes from Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral fold

Michelle Shaughnessy with one of her Highland herd on her family farm at Graffogue, Longford. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Michelle Shaughnessy recently became the proud owner the first Balmoral Castle-bred bull to set foot on Irish soil.

Michelle has bred rare-breed Highland cattle on her holding in Graffogue, Co Longford since 2012 when she “fell in love with them” while visiting their native country, Scotland.

Now, almost 10 years later, Michelle’s “fold” of Highland cattle has expanded vastly and she is breeding and sourcing them for clients here and in the UK.

Whatsapp Michelle's herd

Last week she visited Scotland once more, to source “Stars of the future” for the Irish market.

“I do a lot of work with the Highland Cattle Society in Scotland and through them I met Dochy Ormiston, who is Queen Elizabeth’s stock manager at Balmoral Estate,” she says.

“The Queen is the patron of the Highland cattle society and through my friendship with Dochy, I welcomed the first Balmoral-bred bull to Ireland in July, which I co-own with another Highland breeder in Co Clare.

“He’s straight from the Queen’s Royal fold and she has named him Magic.”

Last week, Stirling Mart in Scotland hosted a ‘Stars of the Future’ showcase where only the best Highland cattle featured. Michelle’ went over to source top-quality bloodlines.

Whatsapp Red Prince Henry, one of Michelle's Highland cattle

“I flew out to visit Balmoral Castle. I attended Stirling Mart and hand-picked the stock I want to bring home to Ireland,” she says.

“The price of Highland cattle has gone through the roof. I highlighted the fact that this extremely high market value can’t hold — a sustainable price will have to be reached. Ireland won’t keep paying through the roof as we are now.”

During her visit, Michelle roamed some of the 50,000ac at Balmoral and met the stock she hopes to source over the next few months.

“It was lovely to see, up close, what Balmoral heifers Dochy is hoping to send over to me next spring. I saw the dam and sires and can now review their pedigree bloodlines in advance of their arrival,” she says.

Whatsapp Michelle leads her herd

Michelle’s Highlands are kept outdoors all year round. Their double-layered coat ensures that they can withstand harsh mountain conditions, making them a hardy and low-maintenance breed.

“The Highland’s outer hair is oiled to prevent rain seeping into their skin, while the downy undercoat provides warmth during the rough and rainy Longford winters,” she says.

“This week I can really see the difference in them as they are now growing their winter coats.

“This warm coat reduces the need to develop excess back fat, and as a result the Highland beef is healthy and nutritious. It has lower levels of fat and cholesterol and a higher protein and iron content than other beef.”

Whatsapp Michelle's Highland cattle require special open feeders because of their large horns

Michelle’s “darlings” will never join the food chain, however, as her fold is purely for breeding.

“I will be breeding my cows with Magic so next year I will have gorgeous Balmoral calves running around the farm which will eventually go on the Irish market,” she says.

“I breed Highland stock for various clients and source only the best of bloodlines for them. The calves I’ll have coming on from this new bull will be either a rich red colour or a striking black.”

Michelle has been feeding her stock for a few months with an unusual diet.

“I feed them crunch and Sealac seaweed from the west coast of Ireland and they love it. Because of their exceptionally large horns, I have special open feeders,” she says.

Whatsapp Michelle feeding her herd

Last week Michelle visited Kilkenny mart, where her father regularly did business.

“My father was a cattle dealer and we were inseparable. He travelled to marts all over Ireland. Kilkenny was one of his favourites so I went back there last Thursday, for old time’s sake.

“I kept an eye out for any good stock for the conventional side of the farm which my brother Gerry runs.”

Gerry has continued the family tradition of farming beef stock, following their father’s passing.

Whatsapp Michelle with her family's livestock lorry

As the weather gets colder and wetter, Michelle is preparing her stock for the winter.

“This is a particularly busy week,” she says. “I’m going to bring in all my Highlands and dose them for the winter.

“I usually give them a vitamin boost and do them for worms. I’ll check their feet too. Some of my stock weigh over a tonne so it’s very important to keep a good eye on their feet, particularly this time of the year when the ground gets wet.”

Whatsapp Michelle with HRH Hermione, who comes from Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral fold

Off-farm, Michelle is a vice-president at State Street International, a hedge fund business which operates globally.

She says she will be taking time off work over the next week or so, while she weans some of her calves.

“I’ve one bull calf which I’ve already sold but he’s still on his mother, so I have to start the weaning process now,” she says.

“Weaning them breaks my heart so I take time off work to be with them day and night. I leave off weaning for as long as possible.”