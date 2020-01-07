Meath breeder makes a cracking debut
His first day in the show ring left lasting memories for a County Meath breeder who achieved the record sale price of the year for a Charolais bull.
Conor O' Neill from Athboy was exhibiting for the first time at the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale at Elphin, Co Roscommon and his entry became a cracker to remember.
Fourteen-month-old, Bud Orpheus was purchased by Dovea Genetics for €11,500 - the highest price of the year for a Charolais bull.
The powerful son of the very popular CF 52 sire, and winner of his class at the show, got a huge round of applause as the hammer fell to deliver him to his new home in north Tipperary.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
Calving figure
His dam, Western Icon, is a daughter of Pirate who was bred by Joe Clancy in Co Galway and purchased as a breeding heifer
Bud Orpheus, with an impressive terminal index of €162 and a calving figure of just 6.5pc, has a five star Terminal Index within the bred and across all breeds.
The highest priced Charolais Heifer for 2019 was Goldstar Osanna which sold for €11,000 at the Society's Elite Heifer Show and Sale at Tullamore in November.
Osanna comes from the very successful Goldstar Herd and was bred and exhibited by Martin Ryan and family from Cabra, Thurles in Co Tipperary.
This classy young heifer was just 14 months at the time of sale and is a daughter of Goldstar Hugo.
Osanna was purchased by Harry Heron, a new breeder from Northern Ireland, and the sale continued another very successful run for the Goldstar herd in 2019.
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland