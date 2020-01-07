Meath breeder makes a cracking debut

Conor O' Neill from Athboy was exhibiting for the first time at the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale at Elphin, Co Roscommon and his entry became a cracker to remember.

Fourteen-month-old, Bud Orpheus was purchased by Dovea Genetics for €11,500 - the highest price of the year for a Charolais bull.

The powerful son of the very popular CF 52 sire, and winner of his class at the show, got a huge round of applause as the hammer fell to deliver him to his new home in north Tipperary.