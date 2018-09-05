Meat sector must diversify to avoid Brexit 'catastrophe'

It is calling on the Government to make diversification of the meat industry an urgent priority and to support investment in modernising cutting plants and product development for new markets.

“The scale of the investment needed, the urgency for action and the return it delivers to the overall economy, particularly the rural economy, warrants appropriate Government support,” said MII director Cormac Healy.

“For this to happen we need changes to the State Aid rules at EU level. While our Government has worked well to position Irish concerns in the Brexit negotiations and has increased investment in food marketing and low cost agri-loans, the progress on State Aid is lacking.

“Now is the time for companies to be making such investments and now is the time for both Brussels and the Irish Government to be facilitating important investment projects with meaningful grant assistance.”

However, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed responded by saying: “Investments in large companies, including those in the food sector, are very much constrained by EU State Aid Rules designed to ensure a level playing field across member states when it comes to State investment in industry.

“These rules are an essential element of the Single Market that is such a critical platform for Irish exports.

“Against the background of Brexit, and as part of its contingency preparations, my Department has been engaging intensively with the European Commission on flexibilities that might be required under these rules to permit the State to assist industry in exceptional circumstances. These discussions are continuing,” he said.