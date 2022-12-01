Farming

Meat processors claim proposed climate measures would hit beef output by 20%

Cattle feeding at Creevy, Co Roscommon. Photo: Martin Coleman Expand
Happy graze: Cattle graze on high ground at Hillstreet, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Ciaran Moran

Output from the Irish beef industry would be reduced by 20pc if climate action measures included in a new industry report were implemented, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said.

The Group, which lobbies for meat processors, said the inclusion of measures aimed at incentivising a reduction in the suckler cow herd will compromise the economic contribution and viability of the beef sector. MII estimates that the level of reduction proposed, together with the naturally occurring long run decline, will significantly undermine the industry and wipe almost €1.5bn from the Irish economy.

