Meat processors claim proposed climate measures would hit beef output by 20%

Output from the Irish beef industry would be reduced by 20pc if climate action measures included in a new industry report were implemented, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said.

The Group, which lobbies for meat processors, said the inclusion of measures aimed at incentivising a reduction in the suckler cow herd will compromise the economic contribution and viability of the beef sector. MII estimates that the level of reduction proposed, together with the naturally occurring long run decline, will significantly undermine the industry and wipe almost €1.5bn from the Irish economy.

The reports publication comes ahead of the publication of the latest Government Climate Action Plan, which must outline how agriculture will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25pc.

Earlier this year, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue set up the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group to find ways to stabilise and reduce emissions from the sectors.

The Group published its final report yesterday containing a host of widely flagged measures, including incentivising the earlier slaughter of animals, dramatic reduction in fertiliser usage and a controversial scheme which would see farmers paid to exit livestock farming or reduce cow numbers.

However, despite the publication of the report, many of the group members have highlighted strong reservations about its contents.

Among those is Meat Industry Ireland, which said its members could not support the report in its current form.

It says despite commitments given by the Government that there was no risk to a stable herd, the inclusion of measures aimed at incentivising a reduction in the suckler cow herd will compromise the economic contribution and viability of the beef sector.

It said as things stand, measures contained in the report would lead to a permanent loss of 20pc of beef output, equivalent to a beef export loss of €700m annually, and the closure of processing facilities, resulting in direct and indirect job losses of 6,500.

An equivalent of some 14,500 farmers would exit the sector, leading to reduced economic activity in rural areas to the tune of an additional €800 million per annum, it claimed.

Speaking after the final meeting of the group, Minister McConalogue said putting the beef sector on an even more sustainable footing is a key priority of his, and he believes it can build a more resilient sector for this and the coming generations of beef and sheep farmers.

“I understand that the measures listed have not been agreed by all members of the Group, which is understandable given that there are significant economic costs, particularly at farm level, attached to implementing some of these measures.

“However, it is key that first, we have a pathway to reducing emissions and know what measures can contribute to that."