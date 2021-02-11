Meat industry says export costs increase 40% due to Brexit

Meat processors representatives have highlighted increases in export costs of up to 40pc due to the loss of frictionless trade caused by Brexit, in a submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and the Marine

The comments come as winter finishers were hit with a shock 10c cut to beef quotes this week on top a 5c cut last week.

However, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) told the committee that increased costs due to new Customs and sanitary/phytosanitary (SPS) processes, delays and disruption in logistics and direct transport cost increases were impacting the industry.

Whilst the increase in direct sailings to Continental Europe has helped provide exporters with an alternative to the UK Landbridge, MII says that it costs between €500 and €800 extra per truck to send exports to Continental Europe direct.

In addition, where exporters are sending trucks to the UK hauliers are facing difficulties filling their trucks for the return journey due to paperwork and logistical minefields, which means they are looking to increase the costs they charge per journey.

MII also expressed concern about the range of further Brexit measures coming in between April and July. For example, from 1st April all products of animal origin will need to be accompanied by a veterinary certificate.

"This will require over 350,000 Export Health Certificates to be issued per annum, with serious potential to cause trade flow disruption and add more cost to exporting," it said.

It also claimed the Brexit challenges compound the difficulties the sector is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has decimated demand for Irish meat products from the food service and restaurant sector on which it is so reliant.

"In the beef sector, this affects steak sales in particular as restaurant, catering, and food service channels account for some 60pc of our steak sales.

"Burger sales are also impacted as fast-food outlets throughout Europe are operating at significantly reduced levels due to national lockdowns in many of our key markets. With summer BBQ season many months away opportunities to promote greater sales volumes through the retail channel are limited," it said.

Meat Industry Ireland Director Cormac Healy said: “All agencies and those in the food supply chain have done excellent work to maintain the flow of trade since Brexit kicked in on 1st January, but just because tariff and quota free trade has continued doesn’t mean the changes imposed by Brexit aren’t wide ranging and costly. And we have serious concerns about the potential for disruption when new export certification arrangements come into effect in the UK from 1st April.

“We are dealing with the double whammy of COVID-19 and Brexit and both are relevant to the current market dynamics. COVID-19 lockdown restrictions across Ireland, the UK and Europe are leading to a major drop in demand throughout food service channels, and Brexit contingency stockpiles put in place ahead of the Brexit deadline are now being released and reducing demand.

Meanwhile, IFA President Tim Cullinan led an IFA delegation to meet Meat Industry Ireland (MII) on the recent price cuts attempted by factories.

He told the industry representative body the recent attempts by factories to reduce beef prices are not justified based on current market information, and farmers have reacted angrily to these attempts by factories.

He said the Bord Bia Prime Export Benchmark price tracker for the latest week, which is a composite of prices in our main export markets, does not show anything like the cuts factories are trying to enforce here.

Beef prices in the UK are strong and steady, rising over 7p/kg since the beginning of January and with sterling strengthening by 3% over the same period to 87.6p/€, market conditions for Irish meat factories are favourable.

Recognising there are clearly ongoing issues with the food service sector due to COVID-19 controls, Tim Cullinan said the supermarket price for beef in the UK strengthened in the past week and sales remain strong as purchasing habits have evolved throughout the past year and are replicated by EU consumers.

The IFA President said MII were left in no doubt that undermining of the market conditions by meat factories is not acceptable.

