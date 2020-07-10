Meat factory reps accused of 'stonewalling' Covid questions

The meat factories' representative body has been accused of 'stonewalling' questions on the Covid-19 outbreaks in meat plants around the country.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents meat factories, told an Oireachtas Commitee yesterday that there has been approximately 1,100 positive cases in meat factories, since one of its members first reported a positive Covid case on March 17.

However, Independent TD for Limerick Richard O’Donohue accused MII of ‘stonewalling’ questions and going “around in circles”, with MII representatives unable to provide details of how many of the 1,100 positive cases involved migrant workers or if the majority of its meat factory members have sick pay for workers.

MII Chairman Philip Carroll said it was "completely unfair" to be accused of stonewalling questions and they had answered around 75 questions at that point.

Carroll said meat factories had implemented a comprehensive set of measures to deal with Covid-19, but admitted that there have been “too many” positive cases associated with meat plants.

The 1,100 positive cases, he said, is “not a badge of honour” for the sector, but that there are no active cases in meat plants today and “our absolute focus is to maintain this”. MII also said that five sites had carried out mass testing of workers. Five meat factories had over 100 positive cases among its workers by June 1, according to HSE figures.

The committee also heard that 70pc of the country's 15,000 meat factory workers are non-Irish, with 20pc from outside the EU. However, MII could not provide a breakdown of how many Irish and non-Irish workers had tested positive for Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy. MII said it would "strive" to provide the information.

In relation to sick pay Committee Chairman Michael Mc Namara asked MII three times if the majority of its members had sick pay available to workers. "Some of them have sick pay scheme and some of them don’t,” Cormac Healy, Senior Director MII, told the committee.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said there are "massive concerns" about how meat factory workers are treated.

Deputy Smith referred to the treatment of MII workers as the largest example of “systemic worker exploitation” that’s happening in the State.

Edel McGinley, Director of Migrant Rights Centre, told the committee she was deeply concerned about the approach taken by the HSA and if there are more outbreaks it will call for the closure of plants.

