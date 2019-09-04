Meat factories reject claims country is 'days away' from running out of beef

Where’s the beef?: ICSA president Edmond Phelan has advised shoppers to ‘stock up’. Photo: Patrick Browne
Where’s the beef?: ICSA president Edmond Phelan has advised shoppers to ‘stock up’. Photo: Patrick Browne
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A farming organisation has warned shoppers to "stock up" on beef - sparking a swift denial from meat processors that the country is on the brink of a shortage.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the meat factories, insisted: "We are not yet at the stage of white shelves in the domestic market."

It comes after the president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association, Edmond Phelan, advised consumers to stock up on beef immediately because of the protests.

He claimed: "We are only days away from beef disappearing off the shelves.

"The big supermarkets will have no beef before the week is out unless there is a major breakthrough on this protest.

"Retailers can no longer bury their heads in the sand because they have happily colluded in the ongoing squeezing of farmers' margins to the point now where beef farmers are going bust."

Just 10pc of Irish beef is destined for the home market.

And MII said some customers in export markets had not been served in recent days because of the blockades at processing facilities here.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"Ongoing illegal blockades of beef processing facilities is having a serious impact for staff, customers and genuine farmer suppliers with cattle to process," it said.

Some 17 plants are now affected by the demonstrations, with some fully blockaded by protesting farmers.

The Irish Independent last week revealed the country's largest beef processor had exhausted all its stocks of fresh meat at two of its plants.

In the High Court yesterday, TD Peadar Tóibín interrupted proceedings against a number of beef protesters by seeking to make representations on their behalf.

But the Meath West TD was told by the judge hearing the case that he had no right of audience in the court.

Mr Tóibín stood up in the public gallery during the call-over of cases and said he wished to inform the court that some named defendants had not been served and had no knowledge of the proceedings against them in relation to a protest at Liffey Meats, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr told Mr Tóibín he had no right to speak on their behalf and the politician left the court soon afterwards without any further attempt to participate.

The judge said that he would be ensuring proper service had been made on anyone against whom the court contemplated making any orders.

The court heard Liffey Meats would not be proceeding yesterday against the defendants in whom Mr Tóibín had expressed an interest. They will be facing injunctive applications on Friday next.

Meanwhile, the judge granted orders restraining three other defendants from unlawfully protesting, trespassing or intimidating customers, suppliers or staff at Liffey Meats plants.

Dawn Meats is seeking to have 18 protesters jailed.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Beef

Stock image

Beef Protests: TD told he has no right to speak on behalf of protesters in court

Beef protesters could face a showdown with farmers anxious to offload stock
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 26/8/19

Factories have suffered huge losses from protests, court papers reveal
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Meat processor threatens Beef Plan Movement with massive damages...
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmers protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Beef protests: Gardai arrest man as man as protests continue
Clover

Green manures control weeds, boost biodiversity and improve crop...
Beef protests are continuing around the country.

Beef protests: Farmers allege trucks drove into them to access meat...


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmer killed after falling into slurry tank in Co Kerry

Cereal harvest on course to hit 2.1m tonnes
Stock image.

Dairygold launches guarantee that all of its milk is sourced from grass-fed...
Savings: Dairy farmers can make substantial savings on their energy costs at every point of the milking cycle by switching from day to night billing and looking at improving the efficiency of coolers, vacuum pumps and lighting

Switching from day to night rate electricity rates can save dairy farmers...
Forestry

Forestry planting running 50pc behind targets
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
Michael Creed

'No farm organisation has a reach and control over the picket line at the...