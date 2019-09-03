Meat factories deny country only ‘days away’ from running out of fresh beef

Country only 'days away' from running out of fresh beef warns farming body

Stock image
Stock image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Meat processors have denied the country is facing a fresh meat shortage, as one farming organisation calls on shoppers to ‘stock up’ on beef.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the meat factories, said “we are not yet at the stage of white shelves in the domestic market.”

Just 10pc of Irish beef is for the home market but MII said some customers in export markets have not be served in recent days due to the blockages at processing facilities.

“While ongoing illegal blockades of beef processing facilities is having a serious impact for staff, customers and genuine farmer suppliers with cattle to process. “

Some 17 plants are now affected, with some fully blockaded, which MII said extremely damaging.

It comes as the President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association, Edmond Phelan has advised consumers to stock up on beef immediately because “we are only days away from beef disappearing off the shelves.

“The big supermarkets will have no beef before the week is out unless there is a major breakthrough on this protest. Retailers can no longer bury their heads in the sand because they have happily colluded in the ongoing squeezing of farmers’ margins to the point now where beef farmers are going bust.”

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed the country's largest beef processor had exhausted all its stocks of fresh meat this week at two of its plants.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The Larry Goodman-owned Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) said in a High Court affidavit last week that it had exhausted all its fresh stocks at two of its plants in Cahir and Waterford.

Farmers have been protesting outside factory gates intermittently, with approximately nine factories currently dealing with protests.

A number of the factories have been granted injunctions from the High Court in an attempt to prevent protesters disrupting operations. ABP, Dawn Meats, Slaney and Kepak have all secured permanent injunctions against protesters.

The Beef Plan Movement, which organised the initial protests in July, said it was disassociating itself from the current protests to allow negotiations take place. However, unofficial protests resumed when the Beef Plan presented the outcome of the negotiations to its members a week ago.

Now, a new farming organisation, a splinter group from the Beef Plan Movement, has formed to represent farmers who are still protesting at meat factory gates.

Independent Farmers of Ireland was established last night when representatives from nine pickets met and elected three representatives to speak and negotiate on behalf of farmers who remain at pickets.

However, in a statement, the group says there is no leader of the group but the three spokespeople are "available and willing to enter talks with Creed should he wish".

However, it's understood the group has not yet been in contact with the Minister's office. The Minister yesterday warned that resolution to the cattle price dispute will only be found around the negotiating table and not in meat plant protests or court injunctions.

The group also said the consensus seems to be throughout the country that the Independent Farmers of Ireland will continue their peaceful protest for as long as needed.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Centre of justice: The Four Courts in Dublin

Beef Protests: Meat factory looks to jail 18 protesters over breach of court...
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Minister yet to hear from new farming body amid calls for talks
Stock image

Beef Protests: TD told he has no right to speak on behalf of protesters in court

Beef protesters could face a showdown with farmers anxious to offload stock
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 26/8/19

Factories have suffered huge losses from protests, court papers reveal
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Meat processor threatens Beef Plan Movement with massive damages...
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmers protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Beef protests: Gardai arrest man as man as protests continue


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmer killed after falling into slurry tank in Co Kerry

Cereal harvest on course to hit 2.1m tonnes
Stock image.

Dairygold launches guarantee that all of its milk is sourced from grass-fed...
Savings: Dairy farmers can make substantial savings on their energy costs at every point of the milking cycle by switching from day to night billing and looking at improving the efficiency of coolers, vacuum pumps and lighting

Switching from day to night rate electricity rates can save dairy farmers...
Forestry

Forestry planting running 50pc behind targets
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Man arrested as beef protest tensions rise and Chinese visit to meat plant called...