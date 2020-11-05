McConalogue under pressure over stance on 30 month and four movement rules

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue came under pressure this week over his position on controversial meat factory cattle specifications.

Sinn Fein Agriculture Spokesperson Matt Carthy said many of the 'rules' date back to the period of the BSE crisis with the most renowned of them are the 30 month and four movement rules, he said.

"They cause huge consternation for the farming community. They are seen as a way the factories manipulate prices and the market," he claimed in a Dail debate on the matter.

Responding Minister McConalogue said he knew this is something that received much attention during the beef protests last year and has also received much attention since then with regard to the beef task force.

He said there is no a rule 'as such' limiting the age of cattle or the number of movements for beef production, but said meat processors do make in-spec bonus payments in respect of cattle that meet certain market specifications which can be required by retail customers.

The 30 month age and four movement specifications refers fall into this category, he added.

"Such specifications are a commercial matter and are not conditions imposed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"It should be noted that certain third countries have imposed a 30 month age limit in respect of beef imports and that this is specified in certain veterinary health certificates which accompany beef exports to those countries," he said.

McConalogue also pointed to the September 2019 Irish beef sector agreement.

"Two elements of the agreement relate to the specifications we are referring to, the first being the introduction of a new bonus of 8 cent per kilogramme for steers and heifers aged between 30 and 36 months that meet all non-age-related existing in-spec criteria and that up to now had not been the subject of any bonus.

"The second element is an independent review of market and customer requirements, specifically in respect of the four in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the beef sector here," he said.

However, Sinn Fein's Carthy criticised the Ministers position saying he was disappointed even with the terminology the Minister used.

"The Minister is saying that these are just private matters that the factories have control over and then, on the other hand, that the beef task force will look at it. The two positions do not relate.

"He is basically reciting the factories' propaganda. They call it a bonus criterion.

"Every farmer I know calls it a penalty because it is one. It is not a bonus that people who meet the criteria get, it is a penalty those who do not must pay in the form of receiving a reduced price," he said.





Online Editors