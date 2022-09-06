McConalogue demands more transparency in beef sector

Charlie McConalogue has said “a lot more work” can be done to improve transparency in the beef sector after last week’s trade mission to Japan put the spotlight on farmer returns from the industry’s strong offal exports.

The Minister for Agriculture’s comments came in an interview with the Farming Independent in Tokyo, during a trade mission with Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture to southeast Asia.

Irish beef exports to Japan grew in value from €15.7m in 2020 to €28m in 2021. Half of this €28m is made up of offal, much of it beef tongue, and is supplied by ABP Food Group to the Negishi chain of restaurants.

Ireland’s offal exports stood at €137m in 2021, down 29pc on 2020.

While the declines were down in part due to lower cattle kill and market demand, the greater part of the decline is attributed to a change in exporter coding of products from offal to beef, according to Bord Bia.

Offal is harvested before the animal is weighed so does not cost the factory anything to buy — although factory representatives maintain that returns from ‘the fifth quarter’ are reflected in the beef price farmers receive.

The Minister was asked if there is potential to investigate these returns, through the Unfair Trading Practices regulations and the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri Food Supply Chain.

Value

“The transparency in demonstrating how the value that the animal gets in the market-place and how that translates back to the price the farmer gets paid is key,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I think we can do a lot more work in regard to that. That’s one of the reasons why I launched the new office of fairness and transparency.”

The minister added: “Almost all of our tongue comes to Japan and it’s a well-regarded meat here.

“It’s certainly now a much higher-value market than France would have been. That speaks to the importance of developing new markets.”