Martin Coughlan: If the base price is too low, no amount of tinkering with the grid will make beef profitable

Martin Coughlan believes the latest Beef Grid review is flawed for a number of reasons. File photo

I believe that the latest Teagasc review of the beef grid is flawed on four counts:

* The analysis is based on 2009 research data that is clearly out of date;

* The 2009 study was based on 336 sample carcases and is therefore 'data light' in terms of the current make-up of the national kill;

* The latest Teagasc review has not taken sufficient account of the breed and grading profile of the national herd;

* The Teagasc study in 2009 examined 74 different price boxes. Department figures show that 11 of these boxes were not represented in the national steer kill in 2018.

In contrast to Teagasc's approach of reappraising of 336 samples, the Department of Agriculture's review of the grading machines in 2018-19 used 4,531 freshly slaughtered animals. This review also included a specific sub-section of 989 carcases that is in keeping with the slaughter profile of the national herd.

In contrast, the Teagasc study from 2009 had 285 (84.8pc) of the total 336 animals analysed graded as R, U and E. Yet these grades only accounted for 39pc of all steers slaughtered in 2018.

The remaining 51 steers (15.18pc) from the 2009 study fell into the O- and P-grade section. In 2018 these accounted for 61pc of the overall steer kill.

In addition, 40.78pc of the sample in the 2009 study were Charolais, yet Charolais accounted for just over 16pc of the 2018 kill.

Similarly, Herefords made up over 10pc of the 2018 steer kill, yet Teagasc updated its analysis from a report that contains no Hereford data. It also ignored the fact that examining just 17 Aberdeen Angus bullocks in 2009 - 5pc of that study - is a long way short of the 16pc that breed now accounts for nationally.

No allowance is made in the Teagasc review for the fact that commercial markets have moved on from purely conformation-based and meat-yield-based payments.

Brand recognition is now vitally important and that's why Aberdeen Angus and Hereford stock enjoy a premium position in this modern marketing structure.

Attempting to formulate a new pricing structure for a grid payment system without using current national herd data is, in my view, not a credible exercise.

Mathematical pricing models based solely on meat yield are flawed.

For example, if the commercial value of the animal to be slaughtered for the factories was based entirely on meat yield, they would never buy poor-quality cull cows.

Since its introduction, farmers and farm organisations have obsessed about grid price differentials

Every time prices drop, the cry goes up that the differentials on the grid need to be changed to better reflect the kill-out percentages of better-conformation cattle.

This misses the obvious point that the profitability or otherwise of producing cattle for the beef market is built on the base price offered by the factories.

If the base price is too low to begin with, no amount of tinkering with the grid will make producing beef for slaughter profitable.

If those producing cattle want to survive, the base price is the only figure that needs to be guaranteed.

