Martin Coughlan: Beef finishers continue to shuffle their cards to stay in the game

If you're going to survive you need a production and business plan ahead of investing in stock Expand

Martin Coughlan

I come from a generation that saw the EU drive production with subsidies.

In the late 1970s on into the ‘80s and early ‘90s those in the beef fattening game made money. Your typical Irish fattener operated an almost totally grass-based system where, relative to factory prices, input costs were low.

There was also real competition in the system as the live trade, especially to North Africa, helped ease pressure and kept a floor under autumn factory prices.