Mart Trade: Bullock prices push on as confidence about winter beef trade fuels demand

Despite mart numbers increasing last week, the average price of your bullock and bull weanling at marts pushed upwards.

From talking to mart managers across the country it appears that concerns over Brexit took a back seat last week in the minds of those buying. The general consensus is that most buyers just wanted to get business done as quickly as possible in case the Covid situation worsens.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart had an interesting take on the trade at his mart for the heavy, forward 600-650kg stores which was driven by renewed demand from the bigger feeders and Northern buyers. “Last week it was like they knew something or had been told that the trade going forward was secure because they drove those heavy forward stores,” he said.

“Your average R grade 600-650kg store was making €2.20/kg freely with the top of the tops heading for €2.50/kg."

The Ringside returns for last week bear this out with the overall average of your top quarter 600kg+ bullock up 10c/kg to €2.30/kg, while the better continental moved to €2.35/kg. In the 500-599kg section, the better continental rose 12c/kg to average €2.44/kg with the better continental averaging €2.51/kg.

The biggest jump in prices on the bullock side, however, came at the other end of the scales as averages in the 300-399kg section rose by between 18-23c/kg or €54-92/hd. Prices in the 400-499kg section also rose. Driven by a 12c/kg rise in the average price of your better animals, the overall average increase was 4c/kg to €1.99/kg.

On the weanling side, bulls also saw an improvement as demand saw prices in the various weight and quality divisions’ average from 3-18c/kg better across their table.

On the heifer side, prices slipped with those from 400-600kg+ losing from 4-9c/kg while among the heifer weanlings overall average prices fell by 7-8c/kg above 300kgs. In the lighter 100-299kg division, the fall was 15c/kg overall.

So was last week’s strong performance down to a feeling that the prospects for winter finishing are “secure” or was it more to do with the belief that McDonald’s statement that they intend to continue sourcing Irish beef going forward was seen as a vote of confidence in the trade? Or has it something to do with the belief that as we move closer to the end of the year supplies of stock may reduce more quickly than normal?

Tricky ‘subject’

On a different subject I was contacted by a feeder who complained that some sellers appear to be using the device of selling their cattle “subject” in an attempt to get a better price once the hammer has fallen.

There have always been those who on mart day dropped their cattle to a mart and return home to get on with farm work and wait for the mart to ring to confirm the price achieved.

However, the Covid restrictions have seen the numbers of those selling “subject” to that phone call increase dramatically. Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge put the number of his “subject” sales at 20pc commenting that those buying are finding it “very frustrating that when they go to pay they discover they have maybe only half the cattle they thought they had because the man at the end of the phone is looking for more money.”

It’s also very frustrating and time-consuming for managers especially if, as can often happen, the buyer decides in frustration to pull out of the deal entirely.

In Roscommon, the overall average price among the bulls was €2.45/kg, with samples at the top end including several 455kg bulls that averaged €2.62-2.63/kg.

Roscommon

Maura Quigley reported a good turnout for their weanling show and sale, with trade excellent. The overall average price among the bulls was €2.45/kg, with samples at the top end including several 455kg bulls that averaged €2.62-2.63/kg.

Down the weights at 350kg was a Charolais cross who made €3.25/kg, with a 295kg Charolais cross seeing the hammer at €3.54/kg.

Heifers averaged €2.40/kg, with a 405kg Limousin coming in at €3.20/kg and two 332kg Charolais crosses averaging 2.94/kg, while a 245kg Charolais cross topped out proceedings at €3.38/kg.

Dowra

“Cattle are a very good trade” was Patsy Smith’s summary — despite his appraisal that quality has started to slacken.

Heifers under 300kg averaged €2.63/kg — compared to €2.48/kg this time last year, Patsy noted.

The overall average among the 300-400kg heifers was €2.24/kg as against €2.17 for the same week in 2019.

On the bull side those under 300kg averaged €2.77/kg as opposed to €2.45/kg last year, while in the 300-499kg section the overall average was €2.48/kg, with a 340kg Charolais setting the top bar at €3.32/kg.

In Dowra, on the bull side those under 300kg averaged €2.77/kg as opposed to €2.45/kg last year, while in the 300-499kg section the overall average was €2.48/kg, with a 340kg Charolais setting the top bar at €3.32/kg.

Carnew

Strong numbers here. “Those men in the finishing game seem to have gotten a new lease of life,” said David Quinn as 600-650kg forward store R-grade and better bullocks averaged €2.20/kg, with the tops seeing €2.50/kg.

At the other end P-grade Hereford and Angus struggled into €1.50/kg, but demand from feedlots for your better Angus store saw them average €2.00-2.10/kg.

Ballinakill

An increase in numbers, but there were more lesser-quality types about, and these were slower to sell. Heavy bullocks sold from €1.90-2.20/kg and forward stores averaged €1.95-2.40/kg, with lighter stores coming in at €2.00-2.65/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90-2.25/kg, with stores making €2.00-2.60/kg. Weanling bulls averaged €2.05-2.90/kg, with weanling heifers €2.10-3.00/kg and dry cows €1.10-1.80/kg.

In Raphoe, heifers averaged €1.90-2.70/kg, with cull cows selling from €500/hd for your fresh-from-the-parlour type to €1,500/hd for heavy beef.

Raphoe

Numbers here were up, with quality in-spec stock much in demand: your better Angus type was easily sold.

As elsewhere lesser quality found the going tougher, with buyers here not overly keen on the Friesian. Bulls sold from €1.70-2.40/kg with bullocks making €1.80-2.60/kg. Heifers averaged €1.90-2.70/kg, with cull cows selling from €500/hd for your fresh-from-the-parlour type to €1,500/hd for heavy beef.

New Ross

There were stronger numbers here also, with both ringside and online customers active. Trade overall remained fairly steady.

Beef bullocks sold from €625-1,070/hd over the €/kg, while heavy Friesian types made €380-580/hd over the €/kg.

A lively trade for Hereford and Angus stores saw them average €350-655/hd over their weight, while among the continentals, store types were €425-785/hd over the weight. Friesian stores made €170-355/hd over the €/kg.

Beef heifers made €550-890/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores making €350-645/kg, while your Hereford and Angus store heifer averaged €300-550/hd over their weight.

In Ennis, on the heifer side, a 335/kg Limousin made €3.07/kg and a 355kg Charolais sold for €2.84/kg.

Ennis

A good size weanling sale saw bulls meet a strong trade while heifers over 300kg also performed well, although lighter heifers found the going tougher than of late.

Among the bulls, two 315kg Limousins averaged €3.17/kg, a 370kg Charolais made €3.03/kg and a 430kg Limousin sold for €2.51/kg.

On the heifer side, a 335/kg Limousin made €3.07/kg and a 355kg Charolais sold for €2.84/kg. Down the price list were a 375kg Charolais at €2.69/kg while two 382kg Limousins averaged €2.30/kg.



