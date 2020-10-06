Farming

Mart Trade: Bullock prices push on as confidence about winter beef trade fuels demand

Moving on: This 610 Kg bullock Hereford bullock, born April 2019 sold for €1040 at Kilcullen. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Despite mart numbers increasing last week, the average price of your bullock and bull weanling at marts pushed upwards.

From talking to mart managers across the country it appears that concerns over Brexit took a back seat last week in the minds of those buying. The general consensus is that most buyers just wanted to get business done as quickly as possible in case the Covid situation worsens.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart had an interesting take on the trade at his mart for the heavy, forward 600-650kg stores which was driven by renewed demand from the bigger feeders and Northern buyers. “Last week it was like they knew something or had been told that the trade going forward was secure because they drove those heavy forward stores,” he said.