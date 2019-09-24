Margaret Donnelly: Factories must realise that beef margins are pushing farmers to the brink of ruin

Viewpoint

Protest: Farmers picketing outside Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh. Photo: Eamonn Farrell
Protest: Farmers picketing outside Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh. Photo: Eamonn Farrell
President Michael D Higgins at the National Ploughing Championships (Niall Carson/PA)
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The sun shone for the three days of the Ploughing last week - a welcome relief for everyone after Storm Ali caused carnage at last year's event. Farmers, for the most part, were in good form, with record crowds turning up in Carlow.

Much of the talk revolved around the beef protests as ministers, farming organisations and even President Higgins tried to persuade those still on the picket lines at the factory gates to return to negotiations.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The vast majority of farmers we spoke to at the Ploughing want normality to resume, even if beef prices are still on the floor.

A small number, however, used the event to highlight their genuine concerns that the threat to the future of small beef farmers is also a threat to the backbone of many parts of rural Ireland.

There's no doubting that, but the fact is a very small number of people, and possibly not all of them farmers, were holding the rest of the sector to ransom.

Farmers who said the protests should continue were vastly outnumbered by those looking for a return to normality.

The reality is that beef markets are not returning the prices to justify more than €3.50/kg.

And the fear is this situation may get worse. A no-deal Brexit has the potential to decimate the beef sector, simple as that. Damaging our relationships with other markets and buyers has the potential to destroy the entire industry.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Margins

There has been much debate in recent weeks over margins, and farmers' share of the retail beef price.

What is undeniable is that farmers' current share is not enough to provide them with a sustainable income.

The processors and supermarkets must realise that the current system is pushing their farmer suppliers to the brink of ruin.

Farmers cannot continue producing cattle at current low price levels; it just doesn't make economic sense.

The factories, in particular, must also understand that they need farmers as much as the farmers need them.

Beef farmers deserve a better price for their beef, and the country needs farmers.

But the question must be asked: if beef farmers cannot make money at market prices, should they be subsidised, and by how much?

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Over the last two months there has been a backlog of around 100,000 cattle as a result of the protests over beef prices. Stock image

Blockades at meat factories end but beef market faces new struggles
Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beef factories facing a labour crisis as workers exit the sector
George Candler

Surge in cattle at the marts but backlog will take weeks to clear
The ongoing absence of a devolved government has worsened matters, according to the report (Paul Faith/PA)

Northern Ireland farmers call for political backing after the beef sector...
View from across the border: Co Down farmer Dale Orr (right) with farm advisor Andrew Thompson

'I was shocked at how depressed the beef industry is in the South'
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Eddie Punch: Why the dream of a profitable future has turned into a nightmare for...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

'I'm very worried for the future of the beef industry' - Varadkar


Top Stories

Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Now staff issues set to hit beef industry as workers gain employment...
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Glanbia announces 2019 grain pricing
Blunt words: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Good Friday Agreement must be respected. Photo: AP

Jean-Claude Juncker: Border is coming in no-deal Brexit - but blame Britain, not...
Sheep on the streets: A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall, London during a Farmers for a People's Vote protest last month. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Alan Matthews: The Brexit timebomb is ticking for farmers
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Final beef protests stood down as dispute comes to an end
Stock Image

Rising yields unlikely to offset falling prices
Stock photo

North Cork Creameries Co-operative pleads guilty to polluting...