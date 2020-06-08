Margaret Donnelly: Consumers will decide if grass-fed beef strategy is the way to go for farmers

Proposals by Bord Bia to launch a grass-fed beef standard should be welcomed, but it seems the devil could be in the detail of any such scheme.

This is not the first attempt to market and sell Irish 'grass-fed' beef.

Back in 2015, when Irish beef exporters gained access to the US market, many hoped it would become the next Irish exporting success. After all, it was selling beef off the green, green grass of Ireland into a lucrative marketplace - a marketing message that would surely resonate in a country where over 30m people identify as Irish-American.

We were told the US market could be worth €100m, but it didn't work out like that even though, after years of red tape, Irish beef did finally land on US shores. We were the first European country to get its beef back into the US after the BSE ban.

We were even granted permission to brand our beef as 'uniquely grass fed', but in 2019 beef exports to the US were valued at €12m for the first six months of the year.

The grass-fed angle has been used as a marketing ploy by Bord Bia for some time, notably with their Origin Green campaign.

Unfortunately, being 'grass fed' just doesn't seem to be enough as we are up against fierce competition from cheaper grass-fed beef from other nations.

So it is unclear exactly what the proposed new Bord Bia grass-fed standard aims to achieve, or what markets will be targeted.

However, it has already ruffled feathers in IFA, which contends that the policy runs the risk of devaluing and excluding some Irish beef that may not meet the technical specifications of the proposed scheme.

But if the IFA have an alternative proposal for branding and marketing Irish beef then surely farmers deserve to be informed.

'Bluebell Says No' is not a marketing strategy.

And while more clarity is needed on the proposal, there should only be one determining factor: will consumers be willing to pay more for Irish beef as a consequence of this strategy?

Our interview with Tipperary suckler farmer John Commins on page 10 is timely as he details his experience of cutting out the middle men and dealing directly with customers by placing his product on supermarket shelves.

The mindset can no longer be "we'll produce the beef we want and the consumers will come".

It's understanding what the consumer wants that has helped John develop a profitable business based on quality, not quantity.

And that's what will determine if any grass-fed standard for Irish beef really succeeds.

Is the consumer prepared to pay a premium for Irish grass-fed beef?

The jury is still out.

