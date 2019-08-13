Margaret Donnelly: 'Beef negotiations are doomed if farmers and factories can't get down to brass tacks'

Viewpoint

Margaret Donnelly
Margaret Donnelly
Beef farmers from the Beef Plan movement pictured at the picket line outside Keypak in Clonee Co Meath. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

As the saying goes: "When there's an elephant in the room, you can't pretend it isn't there and just discuss the ants."

As we went to press yesterday, the combined beef industry including farmers, processors, Bord Bia and Minister Creed, were sitting around the table in a bid to resolve the beef protests that have dominated the farming landscape for the past two weeks.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

There is no doubting that the protests intensified and grew stronger last week as beef farmers frustrated with their plight joined the picket lines in their droves.

The Beef Plan Movement has brought the factories to the negotiating table and that's no mean feat for a loosely aligned group.

Finding a solution that will be enough to convince farmers to leave the factory gates is now the problem.

The majority of farmers protesting last week were there because of the current beef price, plain and simple.

They were not protesting about over-age cattle, movement restrictions or issues with the grid.

They were out in their thousands because of the poor prices they have received or were offered for their cattle.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Remarkably though, the issue of beef prices was the elephant in the room at yesterday's talks.

The Competition Authority has made it clear this subject must be off the table and wasn't slow to fire a shot across the bows of the Beef Plan Movement last week over its protests.

IFA and ICSA highlighted over the weekend how the authority hasn't been half as quick in their dealings with beef processors. And it's difficult to argue with that.

Many farmers will also justifiably wonder why the Competition Authority hasn't been as keen to have a go at the insurance industry - or why the EU Commission has had to come in and do their job for them on that front.

Whether the Competition Authority likes it or not, price was the main reason for the farmer protests. And it is only by dealing with the issue of beef prices that we will see an end to the protests.

Just how that can be achieved while price is off the table remains to be seen. This isn't the first beef crisis meeting, and it's unlikely to be the last.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Collapse in quality beef cattle blamed on dairy herd expansion
Demand: IFA president Joe Healy is backing Beef Plan Movement’s actions. Photo: Doug O'Connor

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers'
IFA President Joe Healy and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan at the Brexit conference in Kildare. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Commission hits back at IFA over 'sweetheart deal' and 'sub-standard' beef...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
Top honours: Minister Michael Ring TD presenting the Hall of Fame Award to Henry Dudley in 2015

A dedicated follower of the finest Herefords
Tim Cullinan

'Meat Industry Ireland is only a mudguard for Larry Goodman and other beef...
Photographed in Nenagh outside the production arrival gates at the AIPB Nenagh. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Beef Plan won't call off protests for talks, as factories look for 'legal remedy' to...


Top Stories

Tanaiste Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)

Dairy leaders call for 'Island of Ireland' agriculture backstop
Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia under fire as it cuts base price to 29.5c/l
Photo: Gerry Mooney

It's business as usual for now as the factory bosses size up their options
Hogget Ewes Made 180. Photo Roger Jones.

Sheep numbers may be tightening
Outcry: Beef farmers protest over prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

All eyes on Beef Plan negotiators as threat of further protests hang over talks
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia cuts milk price due to 'weaker' dairy market
Under fire: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

'We cannot have it as business as usual' - Minister Creed says 'toxicity' between...