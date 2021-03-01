Farming

Farming

Majority of suckler farmers continue to reject advice to calve heifers between 22-26 months

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Tracking suckler herds participating in BDGP and in ICBF's Herdplus over the past five years, Aidan Murray Teagasc Beef Specialist recently highlighted suckler herds performance in this area has been fairly flat over the past five years.

This is despite huge efforts by Teagasc to encourage farmers to calve heifers earlier.

Murray highlighted heifers calving at 22-26 months is taboo with many farmers despite other farmers regularly achieving the target.

