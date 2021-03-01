Majority of suckler farmers continue to reject advice to calve heifers between 22-26 months

Tracking suckler herds participating in BDGP and in ICBF's Herdplus over the past five years, Aidan Murray Teagasc Beef Specialist recently highlighted suckler herds performance in this area has been fairly flat over the past five years.

This is despite huge efforts by Teagasc to encourage farmers to calve heifers earlier.

Murray highlighted heifers calving at 22-26 months is taboo with many farmers despite other farmers regularly achieving the target.

"Concerns centre around too small at bulling, too difficult to calf, they won't calve down again as second calvers or it will stunt them," he said.

However, he said Teagasc is not asking farmers to take a step into the unknown, adding that the blueprints are there in terms of target bulling weights, weight at first calving etc.

"If you can have heifers at 60pc of their mature weight at bulling, they are on target. So a mature cow weight of 700kg will need heifers to be around 420kgs at bulling.

"The notion that calving at 22-26 months will stunt their growth is simply not true.

"Time and time again at open days and farm walks we have demonstrated heifers that have calved at 2 years old have matured into 700kg plus cows and they are able to calve down again as second, third and fourth calvers," he said.

Murray did concede that heifers are more troublesome at calving. However, he said that is true of all heifers citing ICBF figures.

"It is not uncommon that over 50pc of all heifers calving need some level of assistance at calving irrespective of their age at first calving.

"But we have a level of control here by having them sufficiently well grown at calving, but more importantly, we breed them to the correct bull. We need to use proven easy calving bulls with no greater heifer calving difficulty than 7.5%.

"We also need to keep heifer condition up after calving particularly if they are housed for a number of weeks before going to grass, so supplementation will be needed," he said.

Murray said calving heifers at 22-26 months will improve overall costs and will deliver on environmental efficiencies.

He advised farmers to look at their yearling heifers ask are any of them on target to reach the targeted bulling weight by early May and should he push them on a bit more while they are housed? or better still how quickly can he get them to grass?