Major development in establishment of Beef Producer groups

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has awarded the contracts for the provision of Advisory Services to Producer Organisations in the Beef Sector.

The Minister has said the approval of facilitators for the provision of advice to Producer Organisations is another important step in the development of Producer Organisations in the Beef sector.

The scheme will firstly provide for the provision of advice in farm business planning and beef production planning; and secondly for the provision of advice on the establishment and recognition of a Producer Organisation as a legal entity which is a requirement of the EU regulations. “Producer Organisations across the agricultural sector can conduct important functions on behalf of their members, such as refining supply in response to market demand, improving the branding of products and optimising production costs.

“I wholeheartedly support the implementation and development of Producer Organisations and would strongly encourage farmers to collectively examine the potential benefits. I look forward to seeing what I believe will be very positive outcomes from this scheme across this sector in the coming years,” he said The following parties were approved as facilitators for the provision of Advisory Services to Producer Organisations (PO) in the Beef Sector: