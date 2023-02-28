‘Lucrative and high-volume Chinese market must be grasped by the meat factories’

Pressure is being heaped on Irish meat factories to capitalise on the decision by Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, to halt exports of red meat to China after confirming a case of BSE.

It comes two months out from an Irish Government-led trade mission to China,

which will include attendance at a food and drink expo, where Bord Bia is hosting Irish dairy and meat exporters.

The BSE case was confirmed by Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry last week and shipments to China were halted as part of a trade protocol between the two nations.

Brazilian authorities will hold conversations with Chinese counterparts in a bid for a “prompt re-establishment” of trade flows, the ministry said.

The export suspension is a blow to some of the world’s major meatpackers. China, the main destination for Brazilian beef, accounted for almost 60pc of the nation’s exports last month.

Brazil was the top beef supplier to China last year, ahead of Argentina and Uruguay.

The BSE case was detected in a nine-year old cow in Para state. The animal, which was fed on grass only, was culled and its carcass incinerated on the farm.

Samples of the infected animal were sent to a lab in Canada, to determine if the case is ‘atypical’. The atypical variety differs from ‘classical’ BSE linked to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in people. An atypical case also generally means the animal contracted the disease spontaneously, not through contaminated meat-and-bone meal.

The last atypical mad cow case in Brazil happened in 2021, when China took three months to lift an export ban.

The ban on shipments to China is only expected to last a short time if the case is atypical. Still, there’ll be a significant impact in the meantime.

Based on the outlook for tight global beef supplies and the Chinese economy growing more than in 2022, it is possible that the ban will be shorter compared with 2021.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said the opportunity presented by the suspension of Brazilian beef going into a “lucrative and high-volume” Chinese market must be grasped by the meat factories.

“We have recently regained access to this market, a market our factories told us was critically important when we did not have access to it. This must now be reflected immediately in prices to farmers,” he said.

“The void that has been created by the suspension of beef imports from Brazil puts Irish beef in a very strong position, and it must be capitalised on by factories and its value returned in stronger beef prices to farmers.”

ICSA Beef chair Edmund Graham said farmers here will be expecting a better price for their cattle if demand from China increases.

“We fought hard to get Irish beef back into the Chinese market and we have an opportunity now to really make that market count, and count for the primary producers of beef, not just the processors. This must lead to an increase in beef price, as the current price is not sufficient for winter finishing.

“The gap in supply to China due to the Brazilian situation provides a great opportunity.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg