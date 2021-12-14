Low income farmers at risk as fertiliser prices to rise by ‘100pc’

Farmers have little control apart from trying to manage resources, such as slurry, more efficiently. Photo: Roger Jones

Fertiliser prices could increase by 100pc next year and squeeze many low-income farmers out of the market, a Teagasc economist has warned.

Kevin Hanrahan made the prediction at Teagasc’s beef conference last week, stating that rising costs would cause farmers on low margins, such as beef farmers, to cut back on fertiliser use.

“The suggestion is that people will reduce the use of nitrogen next year and that will make economic sense,” Mr Hanrahan said.

“But what’s going to happen to your farm’s ability to produce the same quantity of output? If we take an input out of the system and nothing else changes, we should expect that there will be less out the other side.”

Hanrahan added that there was little farmers could do to control the situation except try to manage the resources they had, including slurry, more efficiently.

Yet profit levels enjoyed by some beef farmers this year could essentially be wiped out next year due to the extreme increase in fertiliser prices.

“What’s really going to cause big problems for incomes next year, in cattle farms in particular, are much higher costs of production,” he said.

“We’re looking at fertiliser prices that look like they’re going to possibly average well over 100pc higher in 2022 than they were in 2021.”

He described the incoming price hikes as an “enormous price shock” that was facing farmers and pointed to the natural-gas market as driving the increased costs.

Paul Crosson of Teagasc tried to inject a note of positivity into the discussion, pointing out that beef farmers, on average, used less fertiliser than other sectors and there would be an increased appreciation of good slurry use.

Teagasc Director Frank O’Mara also sought to reassure farmers and said that the first conversation he had with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue two months ago upon his appointment had been in relation to fertiliser prices.

While a scheme to sow multi-species swards is also expected next year, it is well-known that nitrogen fixation in clover can take up to 18 months to initiate.