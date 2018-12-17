Live exports up 33pc as EU markets drive demand

The latest figures around live exports from Ireland show that the number of cattle exported this year is up 33pc.

Live exports for 2018 (data to November) amount to 238,514 head, compared to 179,269 in 2017, an increase of 33pc, driven by increased exports to other EU markets, mainly Spain, the Netherlands and Italy.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said live exports play a vital role in stimulating price competition and providing an alternative market outlet for farmers and that accessing and developing new markets is a priority for his Department.

Live exports to third countries have decreased this year, due in part to severe currency fluctuations in Turkey.

Despite this, nearly 13,000 head of cattle were exported to Turkey to date this year.

Live exports to Libya more than doubled (from 1,830 to 4,489) compared to 2017.

At the end of November, the Minister said his Department reached agreement with the Libyan authorities on new veterinary health certs for the export of breeding, fattening and slaughter cattle. Agreement was also reached on an increase in the age of cattle that can be exported to Libya, from 24 to 30 months.

Progress has also been made in discussions with the Egyptian authorities on amendments to existing export certificates for live exports, he said.