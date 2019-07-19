With another severe heatwave forecast, road transport of live cattle through continental Europe has been prohibited from this weekend, until further notice.

Live exports on continent halted over forecasts of another severe heatwave

Forecasts show that temperatures are likely to soar once again next week in areas including France, Germany, Austria, the UK, Norway, the Netherlands Spain, and Portugal.

Météo France, the country's national weather agency, said on Wednesday that we could be heading towards a second heatwave.

As early as Sunday, the hot air from Spain approaches south-west France..

From the beginning of the week, the maximum temperatures will evolve between 30 and 35 ° C on the northern half and between 35 and 39 ° C, locally 40 ° C in the South-West.

Tuesday, the hottest air will also win the regions of the northern half.

Although France is the only country to have officially announced severe weather conditions other weather agencies show that Germany, Austria, the UK, Norway, the Netherlands Spain, Portugal, will also witness extremely high temperatures.

It comes as extremely hot weather broke several records on the continent last month. France crossed the 45C mark for the first time. Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey also recorded their highest ever temperatures for June.

Online Editors