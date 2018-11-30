Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 30 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Live exports boost as Ireland and Libya agree wide-reaching veterinary certs

Ireland and Libya has agreed veterinary health certificates for the export of cattle to Libya, the Department of Agriculture here has announced. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ireland and Libya has agreed veterinary health certificates for the export of cattle to Libya, the Department of Agriculture here has announced. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Ireland and Libya has agreed veterinary health certificates for the export of cattle to Libya, removing the need for individual boat-by-boat certification.

It said that the agreement had been conveyed today by the Libyan National Center of Animal Health to the Department of Agriculture in Ireland.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said the agreement would apply to the export of breeding, fattening and slaughter cattle. 

"Having an agreed health cert for breeding cattle provides much more clarity for exporters, as previously exports of breeding cattle to Libya had to be agreed on a load by load basis," he said.

He also said that agreement was reached on an increase in the age of cattle that can be exported to Libya, from 24 to 30 months, a move that increases opportunities for exporters to export a wider range of cattle.

The agreement on these certs followed a successful visit by an official Libyan delegation to Ireland last August, at the invitation of his Department, he said. 

"During their visit here, my officials accompanied the delegation on visits to a beef farm, a dairy farm, and to a slaughter plant, where the high standards of the operators and the official controls applied by my Department were demonstrated."

Live exports have increased by 30pc to date this year over the same period last year (January – 10 November) and in particular, exports to other EU Member States have significantly increased this year over 2017.

Also Read

In the first three months of this year 770 head of cattle were exported to Libya.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

(Stock picture)

Agriculture and septic tanks source of dangerous E.coli found in 40pc of...
Newtownsandes Co-op

North Cork and Newtownsandes suppliers to vote on merger proposal
Berry happy: The Thrush enjoying his winter feed in seasonal style

We need a serious debate on the future of Irish beef farming
Stock picture

Man (80s) dies after tractor strikes ditch
Ivor Ferguson

Brexit: Ulster Farmers' Union remain amenable to alternate Withdrawal...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Minister for Agriculture wins appeal over repayment of...
Theresa May faces a tough task to get her draft Brexit deal endorsed by a majority of British MPs. Photo: Alastair Grant/AP

John Downing: Irish farmers should pray May can get deal over line