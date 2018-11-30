Live exports boost as Ireland and Libya agree wide-reaching veterinary certs

Ireland and Libya has agreed veterinary health certificates for the export of cattle to Libya, removing the need for individual boat-by-boat certification.

Ireland and Libya has agreed veterinary health certificates for the export of cattle to Libya, removing the need for individual boat-by-boat certification.

It said that the agreement had been conveyed today by the Libyan National Center of Animal Health to the Department of Agriculture in Ireland.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said the agreement would apply to the export of breeding, fattening and slaughter cattle.

"Having an agreed health cert for breeding cattle provides much more clarity for exporters, as previously exports of breeding cattle to Libya had to be agreed on a load by load basis," he said.

He also said that agreement was reached on an increase in the age of cattle that can be exported to Libya, from 24 to 30 months, a move that increases opportunities for exporters to export a wider range of cattle.

The agreement on these certs followed a successful visit by an official Libyan delegation to Ireland last August, at the invitation of his Department, he said.

"During their visit here, my officials accompanied the delegation on visits to a beef farm, a dairy farm, and to a slaughter plant, where the high standards of the operators and the official controls applied by my Department were demonstrated."

Live exports have increased by 30pc to date this year over the same period last year (January – 10 November) and in particular, exports to other EU Member States have significantly increased this year over 2017.