Supreme Champion of the Show, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Kanturk, was awarded to a Limousin heifer which weighed 685kg.

The Reserve Champion, sponsored by North Cork Co-Op Creamery, Kanturk went to a Charolais heifer, exhibited by James Lenihan, Mountcollins, Co Limerick.

She was exhibited by Robert McGivern, Carrigtwohill, bought by Gerald Ryan, Banteer for €2,600

The award for the Best Beef Heifer Born in Duhallow, sponsored by Twohig's SuperValu, Kanturk went to a Charolais weighing 725kg, which sold for €2,050. Exhibited by Frank Hayes, Castlecor, Mallow, she was purchased by Tom Kelly, Ballyclough, Mallow.

Weighing 655kg, she was purchased by Jerry Murphy, Rossacon for €2,100.

The runner-up was a Belgian Blue heifer exhibited by Denis O'Sullivan, Gooseberry Hill, Meelin, Co Cork, weighing 665kg and bought by Daniel O'Keeffe, Ovens for €1,740.

There was an excellent showing of cattle with 120 entries in the fat stock classes at the show which was held in conjunction with the regular weekly sale entry of over 550 head which met with a full clearance.