Lairage weighing system on hold due to lack of farmer demand, Beef Taskforce told

Protest: A march, led by the Beef Plan Movement, at Leinster House
Ciaran Moran

The Beef Taskforce has heard that there have been no requests to date for the lairage weighing service which processors agreed to provide in the September beef agreement.

The service had been a key demand of the Beef Plan Movement, who said farmers would want to know the kill-out percentage of their cattle.

However, with no farmers requesting the service to date, the time-scale of its introduction has been revised.

Meat Industry Ireland confirmed it would be happy to engage with ICBF and others on potential uses for any data collected when the service becomes operational.

Meanwhile, the national beef kill could fall by 120,000 head compared to 2018, according to Bord Bia.

Beef heifers

In a market update presented to the Beef Taskforce earlier this month and seen by the Farming Independent, it said this year's beef kill could be down a further 60,000 head on the back of a 61,000-head fall in 2019.

According to the Bord Bia analysis of data from the AIM system, there are 36,000 less 12-24 month and 45,000 less 0-12 month male cattle on farms.

On the beef heifer side, the AIM data shows 19,000 less 12-24 month and 7,000 less 0-12 heifers in the system.

As a result, Bord Bia is forecasting that the national kill could be as low as 1.68 million in 2020, back from 1.8 million in 2018.

A slight decline is also anticipated in EU production, while consumption is forecast to remain sluggish, with retail sales data showing pressure on higher value cuts.

