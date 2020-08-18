Kerry bull set to join the Limousin all-time greats of suckler breeding

A Limousin bull bred by Castleisland vet Sean O'Sullivan is poised to become one of the all-time 'kings' of the breed among suckler herds in Ireland.

Eight-year-old Castleview Gazelle (ZAG) has topped the chart as the leading AI beef sire choice of breeders for the 2020 calf crop.

Described by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) as "one of the highest-profile graduates of the Gene Ireland programme in recent years", he has bred an estimated 50,000-plus progeny on Irish farms since 2015.

"We knew him before he was famous," said an ICBF spokesperson. They identified his potential as a two-year-old in 2013 and bought him for the Gene Ireland programme of high-genetic-merit sires.

"He is an easy calver and has clean lines," says Sean, whose Castleview Limousin herd was awarded the RDS ICBF Euro Star Beef Index Certificate and Medal 2020 last week.

He recalls how the bull was snapped up by ICBF before he got to public viewing at a society show and sale in 2013.

"When Rose Goulding (NCBC) saw him she liked him and offered to buy him for the centre. I withdrew him from the sale. He has done very well for them," says Sean.

"He was a small calf at birth, but he had very good breeding from the dam and grand dam. He's a once in a lifetime bull."

Gazelle is out of one of the prestige dams in the herd, the now retired 15-year-old Castleview Camelia, and by the sire, Ampertaine Commander. He has a five-star replacement index within the breed and across all breeds, with a euro value of €117 at 96pc reliability. He is currently standing at the Progressive Genetics AI Centre (NCBC).

More than 10,400 progeny of Gazelle were registered during the first half of 2020.

Progeny from the Castleview herd will combine with progeny from Tim, Doreen and Kate Corridon's Limousin Roundhill herd at Fedamore, Co Limerick for a bi-annual Genetic Advantage sale of heifers at Roscrea on Saturday, September 12.

ICBF registrations

Meanwhile, ICBF registrations show that 647,698 beef calves (beef sire x beef dam) were born on Irish farms during the first six months of 2020.

Of these, 109,840 are registered to beef AI sires, representing 17pc of all beef calves born; 55pc of the calves were registered to a stockbull, with 27pc having no sire recorded.

The top 10 bulls account for 42.6pc of all the AI progeny born in the first six months of this year.

The list is dominated by well-proven Limousin and Charolais sires, with one Aberdeen Angus bull making an appearance at No 9. Five of the top 10 are Charolais.

The ICBF say the charts indicate that beef farmers are focusing on bulls of high genetic merit combined with a high reliability.

The average replacement index of the 10 bulls is €118 (5 stars across breed).

On the terminal index, the group average is quite impressive at €132 (5 stars across breed).