Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Kerry bull set to join the Limousin all-time greats of suckler breeding

Gene Ireland graduate Castleview Gazelle has bred an estimated 50,000 progeny on his way to becoming the country's top beef AI sire

Leader of the pack: Castleview Gazelle is the most widely used AI beef sire with more than 10,000 calves registered with the ICBF for the first half of 2020. Expand
Expand

Close

Leader of the pack: Castleview Gazelle is the most widely used AI beef sire with more than 10,000 calves registered with the ICBF for the first half of 2020.

Leader of the pack: Castleview Gazelle is the most widely used AI beef sire with more than 10,000 calves registered with the ICBF for the first half of 2020.

/

Leader of the pack: Castleview Gazelle is the most widely used AI beef sire with more than 10,000 calves registered with the ICBF for the first half of 2020.

Martin Ryan

A Limousin bull bred by Castleisland vet Sean O'Sullivan is poised to become one of the all-time 'kings' of the breed among suckler herds in Ireland.

Eight-year-old Castleview Gazelle (ZAG) has topped the chart as the leading AI beef sire choice of breeders for the 2020 calf crop.

Described by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) as "one of the highest-profile graduates of the Gene Ireland programme in recent years", he has bred an estimated 50,000-plus progeny on Irish farms since 2015.