Kepak secures approval to distribute Irish beef burgers in US

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Kepak has become the first European meat processor awarded approval for the supply, marketing and distribution of Irish beef in a value-added format of beef burgers into the US market.

The approval secures access for Kepak to the US restaurant burger market which is currently valued at over $122bn.

The development follows the successful launch in 2017 of the first Irish beef retail brand in the United States, Kepak’s Celtic Beef Company, and means Irish beef in burger patty format will be available in the United States for the first time.

This USDA value added beef patty approval will see Kepak’s grass-fed, fully traceable and hormone free Irish beef being made available to the foodservice and retail sectors with distribution initially focusing on the New York and Boston markets.

In January 2015, Ireland became the first EU member state to be granted beef market access to the US in over 15 years.

For the first six months of 2019, the volume of Irish beef exports to the US has risen significantly. Coupled with improved prices, exports have reached €12.39m in value (and 2,680t in volume) – a nearly five-fold increase in the value of Irish beef exports to the US, when compared to the same period last year.

Online Editors


