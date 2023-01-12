Farming

Kansas produces 20% of US's wheat and 18pc of the cattle, but its running out of water

An outdoor feedlot in Kansas. The state has about 18% of the cattle being fed in the U.S. Picture: Getty Expand
The western third of Kansas, home to most of its portion of the Ogallala, accounts for 60% of the value of all Kansas crops and livestock. Expand
Aerial view of land irrigated with water from Ogallala Aquifer near Garden City, Kansas, USA. Ground water from the aquifer is being extracted faster than it can be replenished Expand

JOHN HANNA

Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.

That warning is setting up a big and messy fight for the annual session of the Kansas Legislature set to open Monday.

