John Joyce: Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans

The biggest problem is that grass has been walked into the ground. It has increased the workload with the start of indoor feeding. And the main issue with early housing is that slurry rises early too - it's a long way until mid-January.

Housing is well under way with about 25pc indoors at the moment and a few added every day as the grass runs out. The remaining stock will be housed over the next two weeks.

But after all that, the old enemy - the weather - still got the better of us.

Over the past few weeks we have spent the odd day fixing water bowls and feed gates in the sheds to make the winter feeding run as smooth as possible.

With the lower beef prices, I will have to evaluate the cost of over-wintering the weanlings and store cattle.

Maybe with adequate feed in the yard I can feed silage ad-lib and reduce the meal levels or cut it out completely for these batches of cattle.

We are feeding round bale silage and continue to do so until the sheds are full.

Last summer we made pit silage for the first time in a number of years and it will be interesting to see the quality and how it will feed out. It was harvested in very good weather so I am hopeful it will be good feed.

The winter parasite programme will also kick off a bit earlier this year and our plan has been re-adjusted to include rumen fluke.

This is due to stock grazing on wet ground over the last few months.

Last winter we had a problem with one batch of cattle that had been grazing a particular piece of wet ground.

Thrive

The issue, which wasn't noticed until well in to the winter, caused a major lack of thrive and required an emergency measure to solve the problem.

Another job we finished over the last number of weeks was trimming the hedges.

The farm has a lot of hedgerows that have over the years been trimmed fairly low. This time we have trimmed the sides tight enough, but have left the height at the full reach of the hedge cutter.

It is similar to something I saw in New Zealand a few years ago where they planted fast growing trees in long rows to act as shelter belts. These are shaped to be tall and narrow.

This approach will create more natural shelter around the farm while still keeping the farm in as tidy condition as possible. It wasn't the easiest job for our contractor, but the driver did a great job.

With the unsettled weather we are having, it must be a big shock for animals in the spring time to move from the heat of the sheds to the open fields so any additional shelter will be a bonus for them.

On the sheep side on the farm, eight rams have been introduced to the ewes in the last few weeks and we aim to start the lambing around early March. This is two more rams in action than last year, because more ewes scanned empty than expected.

Only 50 more lambs remain to be sold from this year's crop. Last June we sowed a crop of Typhon which lambs have been fattened on over the last few weeks. It seems to be a fantastic crop for weight gain. I will definitely sow it again next year, but will have to manage it a bit better.

It will have to be sown earlier and I won't let the crop get as strong as it did this year before grazing.

