John Joyce: Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans

John Joyce
John Joyce
At Tullow Mart these two December 2019 Limousin-cross 2 bullocks weighing 300Kg sold for €720
John Joyce

John Joyce

We did everything by the book in late summer. There was plenty of feed saved, all the slurry and fertiliser was spread, the heavy cattle were sold and there was plenty of grass to graze into the autumn.

But after all that, the old enemy - the weather - still got the better of us.

Housing is well under way with about 25pc indoors at the moment and a few added every day as the grass runs out. The remaining stock will be housed over the next two weeks.

The biggest problem is that grass has been walked into the ground. It has increased the workload with the start of indoor feeding. And the main issue with early housing is that slurry rises early too - it's a long way until mid-January.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Over the past few weeks we have spent the odd day fixing water bowls and feed gates in the sheds to make the winter feeding run as smooth as possible.

With the lower beef prices, I will have to evaluate the cost of over-wintering the weanlings and store cattle.

Maybe with adequate feed in the yard I can feed silage ad-lib and reduce the meal levels or cut it out completely for these batches of cattle.

We are feeding round bale silage and continue to do so until the sheds are full.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Last summer we made pit silage for the first time in a number of years and it will be interesting to see the quality and how it will feed out. It was harvested in very good weather so I am hopeful it will be good feed.

The winter parasite programme will also kick off a bit earlier this year and our plan has been re-adjusted to include rumen fluke.

This is due to stock grazing on wet ground over the last few months.

Last winter we had a problem with one batch of cattle that had been grazing a particular piece of wet ground.

Thrive

The issue, which wasn't noticed until well in to the winter, caused a major lack of thrive and required an emergency measure to solve the problem.

Another job we finished over the last number of weeks was trimming the hedges.

The farm has a lot of hedgerows that have over the years been trimmed fairly low. This time we have trimmed the sides tight enough, but have left the height at the full reach of the hedge cutter.

It is similar to something I saw in New Zealand a few years ago where they planted fast growing trees in long rows to act as shelter belts. These are shaped to be tall and narrow.

This approach will create more natural shelter around the farm while still keeping the farm in as tidy condition as possible. It wasn't the easiest job for our contractor, but the driver did a great job.

With the unsettled weather we are having, it must be a big shock for animals in the spring time to move from the heat of the sheds to the open fields so any additional shelter will be a bonus for them.

On the sheep side on the farm, eight rams have been introduced to the ewes in the last few weeks and we aim to start the lambing around early March. This is two more rams in action than last year, because more ewes scanned empty than expected.

Only 50 more lambs remain to be sold from this year's crop. Last June we sowed a crop of Typhon which lambs have been fattened on over the last few weeks. It seems to be a fantastic crop for weight gain. I will definitely sow it again next year, but will have to manage it a bit better.

It will have to be sown earlier and I won't let the crop get as strong as it did this year before grazing.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Teagasc

€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers
Payouts on over 150,000 cattle annual could be impacted by the moves, according to the IFA. (stock photo)

150,000 cattle face impact of weight restrictions
Some of the messages on display at the Beef Plan Movement protest

John Heney: Beef protesters have created a crisis - they didn't care about...
This April-born Charolais cross bullock weiging 415Kg sold for €890 at Tullow

Buzz returns to mart trade as numbers start to fall
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
Value in Tullow: Charolais heifers, April 2019 at 283Kg sold for €630 each

Over 30-month cattle still a hard sell despite the beef deal


Top Stories

SPORT: About 750,000 hurleys are made each year in Ireland. Picture: Sportsfile

New hope in fight against killer fungus hitting hurley ash trees
Record revenue for parent firm

Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m
Stock image (PA)

Jim O'Brien: 'The man or woman with the 'dusty nose' can be found at the...
John Deere has won a gold medal at Agritechnica for developing the world's first CVT transmission with electro-mechanical power split.

Emission impossible? Not for these guys
Gerard Rynne from Inagh Free Range Farm with some of his local produce of pork and sweet apple burgers and traditional back rashers at the Reko Market in Lahich Co Clare

Sales of organic, locally produced pigs are flying
This residence is part of the sale of a 37ac farm at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth

Compact and classy in the Boyne Valley
New approach: Fergal Smith of Moy Hill Community Farm with some fresh produce at the Reko Ring Group in Lahinch Co Clare. Photo: Natasha Barton

Farmers ring the changes by cutting out the middleman