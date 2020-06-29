Farming

John Joyce: The past few weeks have been an education on the importance of a sound water supply

Philip Mitchell catching the rainbow over his cattle and land in a sunny day outside Loughrea, Co. Galway. The coming week will see continued unsettled weather across the country. Photograph: Philip Mitchell Expand

John Joyce

As farmers we are always looking for good weather, but the prolonged dry weather since March has caused its own problems for many of us.

Lack of grass can be one problem, but a water shortage can be a bigger issue.

I have definitely gotten an education on wells and water pumping systems over the past few weeks.