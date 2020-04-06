John Joyce: Taking stock on the nightshift with Cow 301 for company

I'm writing this while on the night shift. The sheds are quiet and so is my mobile phone, and I get a kick out of watching the animals resting on their new beds of straw. The only noise is the cry of a newborn lamb or a calf snoring. I find it a great time to check animals as they are resting and chewing their cud.

The main job tonight is to keep an eye on cow number 301. She has been in the calving pen a few days now and is soon going to settle down to calf. She is a home-bred Limousin cross cow in calf to the Simmental stock bull, so I am hoping she will deliver a heifer calf to continue the breeding lines.

I have decided this is going to be her last calf. No fault of her own, but this could be her ninth or tenth calf and age is just catching up with her. She has been a stalwart cow over the years and many of her daughters are now in the herd.

As I have no calving cameras, I am in and out of the old farmhouse to check on the progress of my calving cow. It won't be long now till there is another addition to the farm.

As I look at her excitement building, it occurs to me that it's not that long ago since 301 herself and the 700,000 suckler cows in this country were being blamed for polluting the world with their emissions.

In the space of a month the wheel has really turned.

As long as I can remember there has been little respect shown to farmers in this country or indeed worldwide.

Respect

This has got to change, and now is the time.

We deserve to be treated with more respect from everybody in society. Going back to the time of the building boom, we were told we were wasting our time farming when the big money was to be made elsewhere, but within a few short years we were the ones pick up the pieces after the crash.

In recent years, we have been accused for everything from polluting the environment to not being fit to look after our animals.

Maybe we have been too busy working and didn't campaign enough to publicise the importance of what we do. Social media did us no favours when we should have used it to our advantage. There is still a huge lack of awareness about agriculture and food production in general.

I don't know what the solution is, but I won't be tolerating this farmer-bashing any more. It's time we walked proud and stood tall for the work we do.

It is hard to stay positive in these times, but we have to for the good of our own health and to keep the show on the road.

We could be facing a massive challenge, and the most frightening part is that no-one really knows the scale of what lies ahead. Plan B has never really involved the possibility that we wouldn't be able to sell all this food we are producing.

One positive is that with schools out and kids at home, the pet lamb trade is booming. Just before the country went into lockdown we were nearing the end of our busy lambing season. I was inundated with phone calls from friends looking for lambs to keep their kids happy/busy for this unusual break they are on.

One couldn't but feel happy to see the look of excitement on their faces heading home with their new project and it was great to see the parents wanting an outdoor hobby for them.

As I finish, number 301 has just had her calf - a lovely, lively heifer calf with nice marking on its body. The cycle of farming life carries on.

Indo Farming